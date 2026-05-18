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who did the crime scene killer photo viral

All the clues are in this photo, so can you work out who did the crime?

It’s a tricky one

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google

Another day, another viral Twitter post that has my brain spinning. A couple of weeks ago, a post went around showing a crime scene, with seemingly enough evidence in it for you to work out who the killer is. Now, a very similar post is doing the rounds. Apparently, you’re meant to be able to tell who did the crime, from everything presented to you in one photo.

Only geniuses understand. Who do you think the killer is?,” the post is captioned. In the photo, a man is face-down on a kitchen floor, surrounded by six suspects. There’s blood and footprints on the floor, as well as a smashed phone. Some of the suspects are directly looking at the body, whilst others are looking in another direction. So, can you crack it?

So, who did the crime in this photo?

Right, who did it? Apparently only one per cent of people can work out the riddle, just by what is in the photo, so if you have an idea, that’s pretty good going.

If you ask AI to crack it, suspect number two is the most likely. It said: “I think it’s the number two guy. He’s kneeling, closest to the body, and standing there with a cup in his hand. The others are watching from afar or messing with their phones. The footprints also show that the killer left bloody traces.”

People in the Twitter, or X, comment section agree. One noted: “It looks like number two, he put the coffee mug on the ground but the shoe prints are coming straight from the side where he is.” Another added: “Look at the footprints and you’ll understand.”

One more said: “Number two because the distracting behaviour is especially intended to cover up one’s own guilt, so it will be closer to the events, attached to the events, or to the victim more than anyone else.”

There are a few votes for number three, and a couple for number five too, but the overall vote is that suspect number two committed the crime. What do you think?

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More on: Brainrot Brainteaser Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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