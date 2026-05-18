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Oh dear! Another Love Island All Stars couple have broken up, five months after the show

I really backed these two

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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A further Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have broken up, just five months after the show ended. Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders made it all the way to the end of the show earlier this year, and ended in fifth place.

But now, just five months on, it would seem they have struggled to make their long distance relationship work in the real world. Whitney is based in the UK, whilst Yamen was of course one of the USA bombshells on the show.

People had wondered if they had broken up recently, as it was noticed they were posting less together, and Yamen has been appearing on Netflix show, Perfect Match. That was all to do with filming schedules, but it has been reported that regardless, the couple are no more.

Love Island All Stars 2026

via ITV

A source told The Sun: “Whitney and Yamen did try and put everything into their relationship. But it has inevitably been tough to keep up their romance long-distance. Whitney has been spending more time with her girls and has been leaning on them while navigating her break-up.”

This definitely is the case, as just as the news was shared, Whitney was seen with fellow Islander Millie Court. In a video, the pair were in their pyjamas, drinking red wine together as the audio “so we’re going to heal” was playing.

It’s not really been a great show for Love Island All Stars couples staying together this year. Winners Samie and Ciaran had the quickest breakup of any winners of all time, and on top of that Belle and Harrison, Helena and Carrington, Jessy and Tommy, Kyra and Curtis and Sher and Jack have all broken things off.

We need a new season just to get some more couples!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Love Island Netflix Perfect Match Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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