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Days after splitting from Helena and Belle, Harrison and Carrington are now texting the SAME girl?!

Belle is dating someone else too?!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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News of their mutual splits only surfaced this week, but already it’s been claimed Love Island All Stars boys Harrison and Carrington are dating again. And not just dating again, but texting the SAME PERSON. Honestly, you couldn’t make this up.

Just six weeks after the show ended, Belle and Harrison called time on their relationship. An insider told The Sun: “Belle and Harrison have had a fun time outside the villa but ultimately they knew it wasn’t going to work long-term so have called it a day. They never made it official so there’s no bad blood.”

Days before, Helena confirmed she and Carrington were also no longer together. Rumours began circulating that he had been dating a “string of girls” at the same time as her, however, he claimed in a Snapchat video that he’s innocent.

Now, it’s been reported that both boys are on the dating scene again, and have clashed over it. They’ve apparently both been texting the same person.

Harrison and Carrington on Love Island All Stars

via ITV

A source said: “Harrison and Carrington have both been speaking to the same girl from London and have butted heads over it. No one is sure if there was any crossover with Belle on Harrison’s side, or Helena on Carrington’s but everyone knows it’s been happening.”

Just to add another stream to this intense drama, it’s been claimed Belle is dating someone else already too?! She apparently had a lovely date night on Friday, with a guy called Frankos. People noticed she was at a candlelit dinner, and his voice could be heard in the background.

Belle’s rep told The Sun they are just friends, but the publication’s source said: “Belle has been speaking to Frankos and they went out on Friday night.”

What a gorgeous bit of drama to lighten up a day!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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