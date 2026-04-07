‘Double date?’: Love Island’s Ciaran calls out Samie and Tyrique in wild post with new girl

The drama here is on another level

6 hours ago

I’m sure by now everyone has seen Samie and Tyrique going Instagram official on a trip in Morocco, just days after she split up with Ciaran following Love Island All Stars.

In the wildest timeline in the show’s history, within one month, Ciaran and Samie won All Stars, broke up, and then she started dating fellow Islander, Tyrique Hyde. Since then, the shade has been all over the place.

Ciaran did a podcast interview claiming Samie ghosted him and Tyrique was sending her flowers whilst they were together. Then, Samie called his interview “b*llocks” and fumed over him discussing their breakup.

But, she took just a matter of days to start posting with Tyrique on holiday. They’ve been looking pretty loved up in new pictures. It’s all such a mess.

However, Ciaran might not be all that hurt himself, because he’s already posting brutal Instagram pictures with a new girl. A girl called Daniella Stockley shared a photo of herself with Ciaran, and captioned it: “@tyriquehyde @samieelishi free for a double date soon? Xxx”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danibabes69👹💋 (@daniellastockley)

She posted the same photo on TikTok, where she added: “Another Love Island boyfriend recruited. Where is Samie and Ty at? We want a double date.” Wild.

“The caption, I absolutely love her,” one person said. Another added: “LOVE THIS FOR HIM.” A third also said this is a crazy turn, and added: “I actually adore this, never change.”

Daniella is known for these wild viral TikToks and posts with Islanders. She previously posted about supposedly having a thing with Tommy Bradley, and she called Harrison Solomon her “boyfriend” in one post.

It’s definitely one to take with a pinch of salt because she’s a professional online drama starter, but I low key love it from her.

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