The Tab
Ciaran and Samie Love Island All Stars

‘Double date?’: Love Island’s Ciaran calls out Samie and Tyrique in wild post with new girl

The drama here is on another level

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

I’m sure by now everyone has seen Samie and Tyrique going Instagram official on a trip in Morocco, just days after she split up with Ciaran following Love Island All Stars.

In the wildest timeline in the show’s history, within one month, Ciaran and Samie won All Stars, broke up, and then she started dating fellow Islander, Tyrique Hyde. Since then, the shade has been all over the place.

Ciaran did a podcast interview claiming Samie ghosted him and Tyrique was sending her flowers whilst they were together. Then, Samie called his interview “b*llocks” and fumed over him discussing their breakup.

But, she took just a matter of days to start posting with Tyrique on holiday. They’ve been looking pretty loved up in new pictures. It’s all such a mess.

However, Ciaran might not be all that hurt himself, because he’s already posting brutal Instagram pictures with a new girl. A girl called Daniella Stockley shared a photo of herself with Ciaran, and captioned it: “@tyriquehyde @samieelishi free for a double date soon? Xxx”.

She posted the same photo on TikTok, where she added: “Another Love Island boyfriend recruited. Where is Samie and Ty at? We want a double date.” Wild.

“The caption, I absolutely love her,” one person said. Another added: “LOVE THIS FOR HIM.” A third also said this is a crazy turn, and added: “I actually adore this, never change.”

Daniella is known for these wild viral TikToks and posts with Islanders. She previously posted about supposedly having a thing with Tommy Bradley, and she called Harrison Solomon her “boyfriend” in one post.

It’s definitely one to take with a pinch of salt because she’s a professional online drama starter, but I low key love it from her.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Love Island star Paige Thorne

Guys, Love Island’s Paige Thorne is pregnant after just months of dating her boyfriend

MAFS Australia bride Bec and Love Island winner Samie

Um, MAFS Australia bride Bec used to know Love Island All Stars winner Samie?!

Love Island’s Samie brands Ciaran’s comments ‘b*llocks’ and fumes over podcast discussing split

Latest

The first Durham University Student’s Conference (DUSC) announced for this summer

Josephine White

An academic conference catered to working-class and first-gen students is coming to Durham

Aww, NASA astronauts prepped for Artemis II’s moon mission by watching Project Hail Mary

Hebe Hancock

They’re big fans of Ryan Gosling

Cambridge University receives new equipment for energy research

Léa Girard

The New Whittle Laboratory now has a 60-tonne pressure vessel

Money Talks: Join the honest conversation on how young people actually manage money

Francesca Eke

Submissions are completely anonymous

Chilling meaning behind Barbie shoe in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen you missed

Ellissa Bain

There’s an eerie reason Rachel finds it

From heavy metal to reggae: A playlist of the best Birmingham artists

Lauren Roseberry

So many music legends came from Brum

Iphone charging

Here’s how to change your iPhone’s boring charging sound, as unhinged options flood TikTok

Kieran Galpin

The choices are limitless

‘Is she okay?’: Skai Jackson’s ‘insensitive’ Snapchat stories dragged as she fakes pregnancy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s getting weird

mafs australia 2026 luke then 2025 jamie

Is MAFS Australia’s Luke dating 2025 bride Jamie Marinos? Here’s a timeline of the evidence

Claudia Cox

Jamie says Luke is ‘really genuine’ and ‘a gentleman’

Director reveals what The Drama’s ambiguous ending is really meant to mean, and it’s messy

Hebe Hancock

It was a little confusing

The first Durham University Student’s Conference (DUSC) announced for this summer

Josephine White

An academic conference catered to working-class and first-gen students is coming to Durham

Aww, NASA astronauts prepped for Artemis II’s moon mission by watching Project Hail Mary

Hebe Hancock

They’re big fans of Ryan Gosling

Cambridge University receives new equipment for energy research

Léa Girard

The New Whittle Laboratory now has a 60-tonne pressure vessel

Money Talks: Join the honest conversation on how young people actually manage money

Francesca Eke

Submissions are completely anonymous

Chilling meaning behind Barbie shoe in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen you missed

Ellissa Bain

There’s an eerie reason Rachel finds it

From heavy metal to reggae: A playlist of the best Birmingham artists

Lauren Roseberry

So many music legends came from Brum

Iphone charging

Here’s how to change your iPhone’s boring charging sound, as unhinged options flood TikTok

Kieran Galpin

The choices are limitless

‘Is she okay?’: Skai Jackson’s ‘insensitive’ Snapchat stories dragged as she fakes pregnancy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s getting weird

mafs australia 2026 luke then 2025 jamie

Is MAFS Australia’s Luke dating 2025 bride Jamie Marinos? Here’s a timeline of the evidence

Claudia Cox

Jamie says Luke is ‘really genuine’ and ‘a gentleman’

Director reveals what The Drama’s ambiguous ending is really meant to mean, and it’s messy

Hebe Hancock

It was a little confusing