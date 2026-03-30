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MAFS Australia bride Bec and Love Island winner Samie

Um, MAFS Australia bride Bec used to know Love Island All Stars winner Samie?!

The most bizarre crossover ever

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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In a wild crossover none of us saw coming, MAFS Australia 2026 bride Bec Zacharia used to know Love Island All Stars winner Samie Elishi. What on earth?!

People have spotted pictures on Bec’s Instagram from years ago, of her hanging out with Samie. The crossover is wild given Bec is from south Australia and Samie is from north London. It would seem marrying Danny wasn’t Bec’s first UK rodeo!

It looks as though their friendship, or maybe at the very least work relationship, dates back to 2018. Bec has shared a couple of pictures of her hanging out with Samie, from then. “A duck & a beauty,” she said next to a selfie of them both, posted in December 2018. Samie replied: “Love you”. Oh, they were close?

It looks as though their relationship might have been more of a work thing, by the looks of a second photo. In 2019, the pair attended a conference together.

So, let’s find out exactly how MAFS Australia bride Bec knew Love Island All Stars winner Samie, before they both found fame.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

So, how did Bec and Samie know each other?

Despite the distance now, there was a time when the two girls lived in the same area. Bec spent a bit of time living and working in the UK, and it looks as though it was then that they met one another.

Bec had a job in London, working in real estate. At the same time, Samie worked as a senior estate agent coordinator in London. According to her LinkedIn, Bec has worked in the real estate industry since 2007.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

Awkwardly, it looks as though Bec still follows Samie on Instagram, but Samie has since unfollowed her. Ouch. I need more on this lore!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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