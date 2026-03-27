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Love Island’s Samie brands Ciaran’s comments ‘b*llocks’ and fumes over podcast discussing split

Oh she is LIVID

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Love Island All Stars winner Samie Elishi has branded her ex Ciaran Davies’ comments as “b*llocks” and their split just took a dark turn. Ciaran appeared on a podcast this week and finally lifted the lid on why he and Samie broke up, from his side of things. She clearly wasn’t impressed with his remarks.

Speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, Ciaran claimed things with himself and Samie were great after they left the Love Island villa. He said the breakup came out of nowhere, and was totally one-sided.

“From leaving the villa I went straight back to south Wales, Samie went straight to London. We were talking every day, we would be on FaceTime every night. The communication was great. We set plans for meeting up with each other a week later,” he explained.

He then said things “started to change” and Samie effectively ghosted him. Ciaran explained he knew she was busy with work and had a brand trip in New York, but Samie completely stopped replying to his messages.

Samie and Ciaran on Love Island All Stars

via ITV

He also addressed the rumours Samie is now dating former Islander Tyrique Hyde, to which Ciaran claimed Ty was sending flowers to Samie whilst they were still together. “I’m just being made out to look like a fool,” he said.

On the same day, Samie posted her reply on Snapchat and she was less than happy. She called his comments “b*llocks” and hinted they’re not truthful.

“Normally I’m so quite on this sh*t but talking gets you nowhere and being quiet gets you nowhere,” she said. “What I will say is a lot of that is b*llocks, it’s dead.

“There are three sides to every story, the first side, the second side and then the truth. Now leave me alone I don’t want to talk about it.” OUCH.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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