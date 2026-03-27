Brutal! Ciaran claims Samie ghosted him as he tells full messy story of their breakup

5 hours ago

Love Island All Stars’ Ciaran has done an explosive tell-all about his split from Samie, and he claimed Samie ghosted him! I’m so seated for this drama.

Speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, Ciaran said things were great after they left the villa, and the breakup suddenly came out of nowhere and was totally one-sided.

“From leaving the villa I went straight back to South Wales, Samie went straight to London. We were talking every day, we would be on FaceTime every night. The communication was great. We set plans for meeting up with each other a week later,” he explained.

They had a big welcome home party where their families met each other and spent some time in Wales. Ciaran even took her to Barry Island. But when she went home, that’s when things quickly “started to change” and Samie stopped replying to his messages.

She was very busy with work, heading to New York for a brand trip with River Island, so at first, he wasn’t too concerned that she was being a lot more distant.

“I knew she was busy, she was going to New York. Then the messages started to get very very distant. I felt the energy wasn’t being matched,” he said. However, it soon got to the point where she was taking days to reply, and he realised something was wrong.

“I literally didn’t hear of her for a whole day or something, maybe two days. And then I was like ‘Right, no, this is just weird now’. So I rang her and she didn’t answer,” Ciaran said. She messaged him saying “I’ll ring you later,” and that’s when “it ended” over the phone.

“It would be easy for me to give a PR answer like ‘Oh yeah it was both of our decision [to end things]’ but I’ll be honest. Not on my end,” he added. Brutal!

Ciaran said he’s not going to go into the exact details of all the phone call, but claimed that’s the whole “truth”. He also said the reports that they were struggling to spend enough time together aren’t true.

Ciaran: We broke up over the phone, before we did.. I'd call her she wouldn't answer, sometimes when I ring her, we'll talk for 2 mins and she'll say she's gonna ring me back, and then nothing.

It was never from my end to break up or whatever! pic.twitter.com/zHR2pFl9Mm — Calissi✨🤍 (@calisssii) March 26, 2026

Joe Baggs then asked him about the reports that Samie and Tyrique are now dating, and he claimed Tyrique sent her flowers while they were still together.

“I had sent flowers to her house, and I found out literally a day or two ago that he had also sent flowers to her house,” he said. “How he got the address, I will never know… I’m just being made out to look like a fool.”

He also said Tyrique unfollowed him the day after they split. “And then I unfollowed him. That’s it. I was like, yeah, we ain’t boys, whatever, do your thing,” Ciaran added. So messy!

Minutes after the podcast dropped, Samie went straight on Snapchat and hinted that what he said isn’t actually the full truth. Hmmm, interesting.

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