Oxfordshire student dies of suspected meningitis following new outbreak in Reading

Two others are currently being treated

2 hours ago

A student in Oxfordshire has died of suspected meningitis following a recent outbreak in Reading, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says.

Two others are being treated for the infection and those who are closely associated with students involved are being contacted by the UKHSA.

One case has been confirmed as meningitis B (MenB) and further test results are being awaited. However, there is no significant risk to the wider public at this time.

The student attended Henley College in Oxfordshire and their death was shared by GP Hart Surgery in Henley-on-Thames. It is unclear what the link to Reading was.

A spokesperson for Hart Surgery said it was in contact with the UKHSA on the morning of Thursday 14th May regarding the student’s death, adding the agency is “actively contacting those who may be at risk due to a close association with the student involved.”

“If you have not been contacted by the UK Health Security Agency, then currently you do not require any treatment,” Hart Surgery said.

“Staff and students have been advised they can attend the college as usual. The number of confirmed cases is very low so there are currently no plans for a local emergency meningitis vaccination programme.”

Henley College said it is “supporting those affected” within the college community and are “following the advice and guidance given by UK Health Security Agency.”

“Out of respect for the family, we will not be providing further detail at this time,” the college said, emphasising its “thoughts and condolences are with the student’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

This comes after two people died during a MenB outbreak in Canterbury last March, one being a student at the University of Kent.

A further three young people from Dorset contracted the disease in April.

Dr Rachel Mearkle, a consultant in health protection at the UKHSA has reminded the public that meningitis “does not spread easily,” and the risk to the wider public “remains low.”

“We understand that many people will be affected by this sad news and would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family of this student,” Dr Mearkle said.

“Students and staff will naturally be feeling worried about the likelihood of further cases, however meningococcal meningitis requires very close contact to spread and large outbreaks as we saw in Kent recently are thankfully rare.

“We are working closely with partners and have provided public health advice and precautionary antibiotic treatment to close contacts of the cases.”

The NHS lists the following symptoms of meningitis and sepsis:

A high temperature

Cold hands and feet

Vomiting

Confusion

Breathing quickly

Muscle and joint pain

Pale, mottled or blotchy skin

Spots or a rash

Headache

A stiff neck

A dislike of bright lights

Being very sleepy or difficult to wake

Fits (seizures)

Anyone becoming unwell with symptoms is urged to go to their closest A&E department or call 999.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Geograph Britain and Ireland under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0