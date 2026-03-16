The Tab

Students queue for antibiotics after meningitis outbreak caused death at University of Kent

Students were told to arrive at Senate House to receive face masks and antibiotics

Isabella Zbucki | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Students have been spotted queuing for antibiotics after a deadly meningitis outbreak lead to the death of a University of Kent student.

The outbreak is believed to have started at a nightclub in Canterbury and resulted in the death of a University of Kent student and a secondary school pupil at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham.

The venue will remain closed for the foreseeable future after it confirmed a visitor had been diagnosed with the illness.

Students in Canterbury are now being given antibiotics for fast-acting and invasive meningococcal disease and have been told to arrive at Senate House on the sprawling 1960s complex between 9am and 4pm to receive face masks and antibiotics.

via SWNS

One student, who was in the queue today, told The Sun the experience of queuing up for the pill was “just like Covid”.

Another student, who was with a friend, explained they “were both in that nightclub last weekend but I don’t know anyone who was involved.”

They added: “We’ve not got any symptoms but they’ve given us masks and an antibiotic tablet each. Apparently two blocks were affected.”

Ethan, a Kent University graduate, said people in hazmat suits had been seen across the campus over the weekend.

However, the 23-year-old did also add: “It seems to have gone back to normal now. I think they are trying to make it feel as back to normal as possible.”

via SWNS

Andrew Preston, professor of microbial pathogenicity at the University of Bath, described the outbreak as “unusual”.

He said: “It is important to characterise the cause of the outbreak. An outbreak of this size and speed is very unusual, and of great concern.”

The NHS lists the following symptoms of meningitis and sepsis:

  • A high temperature
  • Cold hands and feet
  • Vomiting
  • Confusion
  • Breathing quickly
  • Muscle and joint pain
  • Pale, mottled or blotchy skin
  • Spots or a rash
  • Headache
  • A stiff neck
  • A dislike of bright lights
  • Being very sleepy or difficult to wake
  • Fits (seizures)

Anyone becoming unwell with symptoms is urged to go to their closest A&E department or call 999.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.  Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via SWNS

Isabella Zbucki | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Popular nightclub could be linked to deadly meningitis outbreak at University of Kent

‘I’m so upset and don’t want to talk’: Glasgow vape shop owner breaks silence about fire

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Latest

Here’s your five step guide on how to have a ‘Soft Girl Spring’ in Lancaster

Isabella Laithwaite

Because we need softer vibes before we enter the ‘Hot Girl’ summer era

The ultimate Bristol student cooking guide

Jemima Kenley

Because navigating the supermarket and figuring out what to cook at uni can be horrifically overwhelming

Everything One Piece season two missed from the manga, including key lore details

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We waited almost three years for this

People are mocking the Oscars after seeing the surprisingly bleak snack boxes for guests

Hebe Hancock

Just wait until you see what the celebs got

Lois

Louis Theroux reveals the people even he’s too scared to make a documentary about

Kieran Galpin

He’s previously interviewed killers, bigots, and psychiatric patients

Here’s how rich each Bridgerton character would be if their fortunes were in today’s money

Esther Knowles

The figures are shocking

Guys, Greg James is Returning to University of York this Tuesday and we’re excited

Hannah Rambour

And this time he’s not leading a funeral for a duck

Glasgow’s beacons of hope: 10 reasons not to give up before the end of semester

Sophie McAulay

A compiled list of some things to look forward to in Glasgow this summer

‘Ages are new to me’: Love Is Blind’s Alex says wild reason grandparents timeline was wrong

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It never ends with this guy

Louis Theroux shares his take on the manosphere, after shocking new Netflix doc

Ellissa Bain

This is what he really thinks about it

Here’s your five step guide on how to have a ‘Soft Girl Spring’ in Lancaster

Isabella Laithwaite

Because we need softer vibes before we enter the ‘Hot Girl’ summer era

The ultimate Bristol student cooking guide

Jemima Kenley

Because navigating the supermarket and figuring out what to cook at uni can be horrifically overwhelming

Everything One Piece season two missed from the manga, including key lore details

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We waited almost three years for this

People are mocking the Oscars after seeing the surprisingly bleak snack boxes for guests

Hebe Hancock

Just wait until you see what the celebs got

Lois

Louis Theroux reveals the people even he’s too scared to make a documentary about

Kieran Galpin

He’s previously interviewed killers, bigots, and psychiatric patients

Here’s how rich each Bridgerton character would be if their fortunes were in today’s money

Esther Knowles

The figures are shocking

Guys, Greg James is Returning to University of York this Tuesday and we’re excited

Hannah Rambour

And this time he’s not leading a funeral for a duck

Glasgow’s beacons of hope: 10 reasons not to give up before the end of semester

Sophie McAulay

A compiled list of some things to look forward to in Glasgow this summer

‘Ages are new to me’: Love Is Blind’s Alex says wild reason grandparents timeline was wrong

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It never ends with this guy

Louis Theroux shares his take on the manosphere, after shocking new Netflix doc

Ellissa Bain

This is what he really thinks about it