Students queue for antibiotics after meningitis outbreak caused death at University of Kent

Students were told to arrive at Senate House to receive face masks and antibiotics

5 hours ago

Students have been spotted queuing for antibiotics after a deadly meningitis outbreak lead to the death of a University of Kent student.

The outbreak is believed to have started at a nightclub in Canterbury and resulted in the death of a University of Kent student and a secondary school pupil at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham.

The venue will remain closed for the foreseeable future after it confirmed a visitor had been diagnosed with the illness.

Students in Canterbury are now being given antibiotics for fast-acting and invasive meningococcal disease and have been told to arrive at Senate House on the sprawling 1960s complex between 9am and 4pm to receive face masks and antibiotics.

One student, who was in the queue today, told The Sun the experience of queuing up for the pill was “just like Covid”.

Another student, who was with a friend, explained they “were both in that nightclub last weekend but I don’t know anyone who was involved.”

They added: “We’ve not got any symptoms but they’ve given us masks and an antibiotic tablet each. Apparently two blocks were affected.”

Ethan, a Kent University graduate, said people in hazmat suits had been seen across the campus over the weekend.

However, the 23-year-old did also add: “It seems to have gone back to normal now. I think they are trying to make it feel as back to normal as possible.”

Andrew Preston, professor of microbial pathogenicity at the University of Bath, described the outbreak as “unusual”.

He said: “It is important to characterise the cause of the outbreak. An outbreak of this size and speed is very unusual, and of great concern.”

The NHS lists the following symptoms of meningitis and sepsis:

A high temperature

Cold hands and feet

Vomiting

Confusion

Breathing quickly

Muscle and joint pain

Pale, mottled or blotchy skin

Spots or a rash

Headache

A stiff neck

A dislike of bright lights

Being very sleepy or difficult to wake

Fits (seizures)

Anyone becoming unwell with symptoms is urged to go to their closest A&E department or call 999.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via SWNS