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Right, when does MAFS Australia 2026 end? Here are the final dates and what we have left

There’s a whole new twist yet to come

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It’s time for the sad realisation that MAFS Australia 2026 is coming to an end. It’s been the messiest season to date, and I’m surprised we’re all coming out of it unscathed.

Right from day one, this bunch of brides and grooms have given us nothing but chaos. You’d be forgiven for forgetting the actual purpose of this show is for people to find love.

That being said, we’re heading towards the time where the cast members have decide if they have found love or not. So, here’s when MAFS Australia 2026 will end, and what drama we still have left to come.

MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

When does MAFS Australia 2026 end?

There has been no official end date released by E4, but the time we’re expecting it is easy enough to work out. The show finished airing in Australia on April 14th, and we are exactly four weeks behind. This means we should expect the final episodes to be airing in the UK around May 14th.

There will then be a reunion, too!

We have lots of twists and drama still to come

Right now, we’re tucking into the homestays and the following dinner party and commitment ceremony. But, there are a couple of the themed weeks and twists to come.

After homestays, there are two milestones still coming. These are a task called “grass is greener” and of course, the famous final vows. The grass is greener task is like final test week that was introduced to the show last year, but this time, it comes with a twist.

Last year, the couples were given the option to go on a date with a “backup match”. This was someone who was selected by the experts as a good match for them, and who they nearly had waiting for them on their wedding day. This time, the backup matches are back, but it’s not optional. All participants will be going on a date with their alternate matches. Messy!

Then, it’s final vows. The remaining couples make a vow to one another, to stay together beyond the experiment. Or they decide not too, of course. Given the show has already aired in Australia, spoilers for who said what have leaked – so if you can’t wait to see, the results of final vows can be found here.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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