Gia has had a sad life update since filming for MAFS Australia 2026 ended

3 hours ago

MAFS Australia 2026 bride Gia Fleur has had a big, and not very positive, change in her life after the show finished filming. And, the change has come as a result of being on the show.

Prior to the experiment, Gia was working as a disability support worker, which was reportedly bringing her in an annual salary of around $75k. She’d also lived a million lives before this, too. Gia has modelled, tried her hand at a music career, and had a glam life in LA brushing shoulders with celebs before returning to Aus.

But now, MAFS may have put all of that in jeopardy for her. Following her appearance on the show, Gia lost her job as a disability support officer. It would seem causing fights at every chance isn’t a good look.

She told New Idea she doesn’t work as a disability support worker anymore, and .

Now, Gia works full-time as a property investor. “People don’t know this about me, but I’ve flipped six houses. I’m a property investor, and I’m currently looking for another house to flip,” she explained.

Gia isn’t the only bride who has lost her job after the show. Bec has openly spoken about how her behaviour on the show caused her to be dismissed from her former job.

“After my abhorrent behaviour at dinner party three was aired, my employer, the very next day, suggested I don’t come back after MAFS had finished airing. I declined,” Bec told A week later, I was informed I didn’t have an option to stay and was dismissed from my workplace!”

Following this, the bride then said she had been left “unemployable” after MAFS, and the show has made her life really hard. “The public hates me. The only version of me you got to see was a crying, insecure villain. That’s not who I am,” she claimed.

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