Their MAFS homestay was bad, but Scott says Gia threw insults and called him names off-camera

2 hours ago

Couple Gia and Scott had a messy time during their MAFS Australia 2026 homestay. She travelled to his Gold Coast home, and literally said she was trying to “find problems” and pick apart his home.

The task came at not a great time for them, when they were already at their lowest as a couple. Then Gia seemed to make things even worse. She slated Scott’s home, and couldn’t quite fathom the idea he might own a pink neck pillow. How dare he!

Since the episode was filmed, Scott has claimed a lot more was said by Gia during the MAFS homestay that didn’t make it to air. He’s accused her of calling him names, and insulting him further.

“She pointed out a lot more [problems] when the cameras weren’t there,” Scott said in an interview. “When someone tries to degrade you like that it makes you feel pretty sh*t to be honest.

“I was a carpenter for 10 years, I built my businesses by myself. I’ve never been given anything, and when you appreciate and value what you buy for yourself and your home and the life I chose to live, I’m happy with it. To have her pick it apart was rough.”

In a further interview, as per Daily Mail Australia, Scott went in on Gia and said after homestays he realised she is the “most difficult woman I’ve ever met”. He accused Gia of “belittling him and calling him names” and said she tried to “sabotage” that part of the experiment for them.

“By far the most difficult, hardest to understand, untrustworthy woman I’ve ever met in my entire life,” he said. “I’ve never freaking dealt with such hard cards on the table in my whole life.”

He added: “I don’t want to sit there and be constantly brought down and made to feel like I’m not good enough. That’s how it felt. Nothing was ever going to be good enough.”

Speaking of the neck pillow moment, Scott said: “It wasn’t about trying to start a fight. That’s just her personality and her insecurities trying to find an issue because she couldn’t find one. She’ll just find absolutely anything possible.”

He said he reached “breaking point” when he asked Gia about trust. “I said, ‘Do you trust me 100 per cent?’ and she couldn’t even give me a direct answer,” he said. “She tried to turn it around on me.

“You can only imagine what happens off camera. She just comes at me, throws me under the bus, calls me fake, belittles me, calls me names. It was every night. No matter what I said or did, I was in trouble.”

Scott explained that at this point of the experiment he became “emotionally checked out”, and said: “She’d tell me she loves me, but then sabotage me the way she does. Clearly she didn’t respect me.”

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