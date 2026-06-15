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Cambridge’s controversial women’s soc founder claims there’s ‘new defiance’ in trans debate

Maeve Halligan argued the transgender debate deters from ‘real LGB issues’

Violet Kennerk | News
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Responding to the results of a union debate, the co-founder of Cambridge University Society of Women has claimed there is a growing “defiance” in the transgender debate.

During a debate about whether modern LGBTQ+ activism fails its community that took place last month, Maeve Halligan delivered a ten minute speech in favour of the proposition.

Although the opposition won the debate, with 70 people disagreeing with the motion, Maeve believed that the 50 abstained votes was evidence of “a new, quiet defiance.”

Writing for The Telegraph, Maeve said: “If the abstainers had felt less terrified at the prospect of backing what I’d said, in full view of those present, I confidently speculate that the result would have been very different.”

Cambridge University’s Society of Women was approved by the Student Union at the end of last year. The society claims to offer a “single-sex environment for women,” which it defines as “adult human beings belonging to the female sex class,” therefore excluding transgender women.

Its founding members said the society was created among what they described as a dominance of transgender issues in Cambridge’s student culture.

Despite prominent backlash, Cambridge Students’ Union were legally obliged to ratify the society. Commenting on this decision, the SU said: “Our role and legal responsibility is to register all eligible societies – even if they contradict our ethos.

“This is why you find societies for parties across the political spectrum, and other societies with conflicting interests – our role is to provide equitable support and resources to all of our students, regardless of political belief or difference in values.”

In her Telegraph article, Maeve argued the transgender debate deters from “real LGB issues,” such as “the illegality of homosexuality in more than 60 countries or the “corrective rape” of lesbians in Africa.

“The movement defies fetishistic men as “marginalised”, denies women the most basic rights and harms vulnerable children.

“It coerces lesbians and enforces regressive sex stereotypes, It’s murky, it’s dangerous and, after over a decade of its destruction of real and important LGB activism, I’d say it’s becoming boring. Being called a bigot for challenging it certainly is, anyway.”

Maeve claimed she received harsh treatment as a result of her views: “Unrelenting street harassment, online abuse, glares from people I’ve never seen before.

“The kickback ranges from the genuinely scary to the downright funny.”

She concluded that, despite the union’s reluctance to provide her this platform, it was the “right decision,” saying: “resistance will always find a way – and a voice.”

A Cambridge Union spokesperson said: “On Thursday 14th May 2026, the Cambridge Union Society held its third debate of term on the motion, ‘This House Believes That Modern LGBTQ+ Activism Fails Its Community.’

“Auditions were held as per standard practise for student speakers on both sides of the motion, with Maeve Halligan selected to speak for the proposition. As ever, the Cambridge Union is guided by its founding principles of free speech, open discussion and debate, values we are committed to; and we were happy to see our members engage with the motion in that spirit.”

A spokesperson for the Cambridge University Society for Women committee said: “The CUSW is pleased to have had a successful first year as a student society.

“We are looking forward to continuing our work promoting women’s rights in the student community and beyond.”

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Featured image via Instagram @cusocietyofwomen 

Cambridge University and the Students’ Union have been contacted for comment.

Violet Kennerk | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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