Imperial beats Oxford and Cambridge for graduate prospects – Queen Mary finishes last on 70 per cent

Five Russell Group universities scored below 80 per cent for graduate prospects – meaning one in five students at those institutions did not move into professional employment or further study

4 hours ago

Imperial College London has come top of the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables for graduate prospects, scoring 92 per cent and beating both Oxford and Cambridge.

The metric measures how many graduates move into professional employment or further study after leaving university.

Cambridge and London School of Economics both scored 89 per cent, while Oxford placed fourth on 88 per cent.

The results show a wide gap between Russell Group universities, with five universities scoring below 80 per cent for graduate prospects. Queen Mary finished last with 70 per cent.

Several other well-known Russell Group universities also finished lower than some applicants might expect. Manchester scored 80 per cent, while Bristol recorded 78 per cent.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by graduate prospects, from highest to lowest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

Imperial College London – 92 per cent University of Cambridge – 89 per cent London School of Economics and Political Science – 89 per cent University of Oxford – 88 per cent University of Warwick – 85 per cent King’s College London – 85 per cent Queen’s University Belfast – 84 per cent University of Exeter – 84 per cent Durham University – 83 per cent University of Edinburgh – 83 per cent University College London – 83 per cent Cardiff University – 81 per cent University of Southampton – 81 per cent University of Leeds – 80 per cent University of Sheffield – 80 per cent University of Nottingham – 80 per cent University of Manchester – 80 per cent University of Birmingham – 80 per cent University of Glasgow – 80 per cent University of Liverpool – 79 per cent University of Bristol – 78 per cent Newcastle University – 78 per cent University of York – 76 per cent Queen Mary University of London – 70 per cent

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