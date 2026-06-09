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graduate prospects Russell Group universities 2027

Imperial beats Oxford and Cambridge for graduate prospects – Queen Mary finishes last on 70 per cent

Five Russell Group universities scored below 80 per cent for graduate prospects – meaning one in five students at those institutions did not move into professional employment or further study

Caitlyn Wright | News
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Imperial College London has come top of the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables for graduate prospects, scoring 92 per cent and beating both Oxford and Cambridge.

The metric measures how many graduates move into professional employment or further study after leaving university. 

Cambridge and London School of Economics both scored 89 per cent, while Oxford placed fourth on 88 per cent. 

The results show a wide gap between Russell Group universities, with five universities scoring below 80 per cent for graduate prospects. Queen Mary finished last with 70 per cent. 

Several other well-known Russell Group universities also finished lower than some applicants might expect. Manchester scored 80 per cent, while Bristol recorded 78 per cent. 

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by graduate prospects, from highest to lowest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

  1. Imperial College London – 92 per cent
  2. University of Cambridge – 89 per cent
  3. London School of Economics and Political Science – 89 per cent
  4. University of Oxford – 88 per cent
  5. University of Warwick – 85 per cent
  6. King’s College London – 85 per cent
  7. Queen’s University Belfast – 84 per cent
  8. University of Exeter – 84 per cent
  9. Durham University – 83 per cent
  10. University of Edinburgh – 83 per cent
  11.  University College London – 83 per cent
  12. Cardiff University – 81 per cent
  13. University of Southampton – 81 per cent
  14. University of Leeds – 80 per cent
  15. University of Sheffield – 80 per cent
  16. University of Nottingham – 80 per cent
  17. University of Manchester – 80 per cent
  18. University of Birmingham – 80 per cent
  19. University of Glasgow – 80 per cent
  20. University of Liverpool – 79 per cent
  21. University of Bristol – 78 per cent
  22. Newcastle University – 78 per cent
  23. University of York – 76 per cent
  24. Queen Mary University of London – 70 per cent

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Caitlyn Wright | News
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