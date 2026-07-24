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Ian Diaz appealed convictions A Toxic Love Story

Ian Diaz appealed all four of his convictions after A Toxic Love Story, so here’s why it was denied

He is in a federal prison now

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Netflix’s A Toxic Love Story‘s subject, Ian Diaz, appealed all four of his convictions after being found guilty in federal court. But the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has now rejected every argument he made, meaning his convictions will stay exactly as they are.

The Netflix doc tells the unbelievable story of how Diaz and his then-wife carried out a cyberstalking campaign to frame his ex-fiancée for crimes she didn’t commit.

Diaz appealed his convictions after being found guilty

via Netflix

Diaz was convicted by a jury in the US District Court for the Central District of California on charges of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, perjury and obstruction of a government investigation.

According to a memorandum from the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, he later appealed those convictions, basically arguing that mistakes had been made during his trial and that some of the evidence shouldn’t have led to guilty verdicts.

One of his biggest arguments was about the cyberstalking charges. Diaz claimed the jury should have been given a different explanation of what the words “harass” and “intimidate” mean under federal law. He also argued the court had wrongly explained what it means to “use” an interactive computer service.

The Ninth Circuit wasn’t convinced. The judges said those words have their ordinary meaning, which jurors can actually understand without extra legal definitions. They also said the Supreme Court case Diaz relied on was about a completely different law, so it didn’t apply here.

He also tried to overturn his perjury and obstruction convictions

Ian Diaz appealed convictions A Toxic Love Story

via Netflix

Diaz also argued there wasn’t enough evidence for his perjury conviction. That charge came from a deposition in a civil case. He was asked if he had ever accessed his then-wife’s online accounts during their relationship. He answered “No”, but prosecutors said that wasn’t true.

On appeal, Diaz argued the jury hadn’t seen enough of the transcript to understand the full context because some parts had been removed. The appeals court disagreed. They said the question was still clear and there was no confusion about what he had been asked.

He also challenged his conviction for obstructing a government investigation, which related to the deletion of an email account. Diaz claimed investigators had already accessed the account before it was deleted. So, according to him, he couldn’t have obstructed the investigation.

Again, the judges didn’t agree. They pointed to testimony from a federal agent who said investigators couldn’t recover any emails. That is because the account had already been deleted. They ruled there was enough evidence for a jury to convict him.

In the end, the Ninth Circuit rejected every single argument Diaz raised on appeal and officially affirmed all four convictions.

He basically lost the appeal. And his convictions for conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, perjury and obstruction of a government investigation all remain in place.

Ian Diaz is now in a federal prison, serving his 10-year sentence.

A Toxic Love Story is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: A Toxic Love Story documentary Netflix True crime
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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