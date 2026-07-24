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An investigation into *that* filthy ‘leaked’ Justin Bieber video, as people demand an OnlyFans

The 12-second dirty video has gone viral

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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There’s now another addition to the “leaked” videos and pictures of Justin Bieber in the buff. This one’s a little bit tamer than some of the earlier instalments.

Gross people have been leaking celebrity nudes for as long as the internet has been around. From Rihanna to Jennifer Lawrence, Jesse Williams to Tyler Posey, the issue was particularly prevalent in the late 2010s.

In 2015, Justin Bieber felt “violated” when nude photographs of him made their way onto the internet. Hackers later posted them to Selena Gomez’s Instagram, forcing her to deactivate her account temporarily to remove them.

But now, with emerging technologies, it’s a whole different issue.

Credit: Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Explaining *that* so-called ‘leaked’ video of Justin Bieber

In a series of viral posts on Twitter, each of them receiving millions of views, someone appearing to be Justin Bieber can be seen lying back on a sofa. He was touching himself suggestively.

“32-year-old Justin Bieber 2025,” one post from Daily Dose Media with seven million views read.

Other posts have just dropped the video without context or further explanation, and people were losing their minds in the comments.

“Ok but if someone knew how to win me over like that, complaining wouldn’t even cross my mind,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Ageing like fine wine and I’m thirsty.”

Three separate checkers confirmed that the video is AI, and if you look closely, you can see the man’s face changing and morphing as the 12-second clip plays. Since going viral, and after I did some digging, Grok has confirmed as much.

“This video is AI-generated and does not show the real Justin Bieber. The face in the video changes shape several times, which is typical of AI-generated artefacts. Authentic recent posts of Bieber can be seen on his official Instagram,” a community note reads.

Credit: Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Further digging on Twitter turned up an alarming trend: This is a widespread issue. Numerous Twitter pages only post AI-generated videos of celebrities in compromising conditions, and the Justin Bieber one was incredibly tame in comparison. I saw videos of well-known celebs mid-s*x, all of them generated by AI.

In the 2010s, celebs had to deal with their private photos getting leaked, but now they have to fight against images they never took in the first place.

As one person rightly put it in the comments: “Stop using AI to sexualise people you d*ck heads.”

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Featured image credit: Twitter and David Fisher/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Justin Bieber Social Media Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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