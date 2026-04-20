Hailey Bieber gave an insight into her s*x life with Justin, and guys I’m actually blushing

3 hours ago

If there’s one thing about Hailey and Justin Bieber you feel like you should never know, it’s details of their intimate life together. But here we are, with the details being shared by Hailey herself. Girl, I’m so sat.

Justin and Hailey dated for a long time before they got married. They met in 2009, before Justin dated Selena Gomez. The couple first confirmed things between them were romantic in 2015. Fast forward to 2026, and they’re now married and share a son together, Jack.

This last couple of weeks, the whole world has been back looking at Justin and Hailey. She’s been supporting him headlining Coachella, and has been showing the world she’s his biggest fan. Amid all this, people are remembering when Hailey dished all about Justin in a podcast interview.

In 2022, Hailey was on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, and the chat went into a lot of detail about her marriage to Justin Bieber. Alex asked what we all need, and admitted: “I need to give the fans what they want, right? We need to just give them a little taste, right?”

Hailey was later pressed on whether she and Justin preferred to have s*x in the morning, or at night. Hailey replied: “More so night. But I do like morning too.” Hailey previously revealed that she and Justin waited until they were married to have s*x for the first time.

Hailey dished all about favourite s*x positions, and when asked if she and Justin share the same favourite, Hailey replied “I think so.” She explained she and Justin are always mixing it up and trying new things intimately, but she is “definitely not” into missionary. Sharing one of her favourite positions, Hailey revealed: “I really like doggy style.”

She was then asked: “Has anyone ever tried to have a threesome with you?” Hailey didn’t completely shut this down, but made it clear she didn’t see how this would work for her. “It’s funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and like sound really exciting,” she said. She then added: “It doesn’t work for the two of us.”

Explaining that further, Hailey said: “We’ve worked very hard to like be in the space that we’re in now and like trusting each other. And there’s like such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with. Or him for that matter.”

Hailey then said she and Justin are honest about their intimacy with other people in the past, too. She said: “He’s really honest. Like brutally honest, overly honest.” Hailey added: “I could ask him about any person, any past girl, anything.” Hailey concluded “there’s nothing I don’t know” about Justin and his previous relationships.

I’m blushing!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.