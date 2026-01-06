The Tab

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

It’s been eight years

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Eight years on from their split, an insider has finally shared what went down between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Maybe now I’ll be able to sleep at night!

Selena and Justin were first linked all the way back in December 2010, when they were aged 18 and 16 respectively, and were spotted on a date together. At first they denied anything was going on between them, but just a month later they were spotted kissing and there was no denying it was more than just friends.

The couple first split in 2012, and then after a whirlwind few years, it was reported they were back on in 2017. But, just a few months later in March 2018, the relationship was over for good. It was all a bit loose with what happened.

At the time, People reported the pair were “hitting pause” in order to “focus on their spirituality”. A source added: “They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break. It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.” Then, obviously, Justin married Hailey. So, it wasn’t “a break” at all.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

via Canadian Press/Shutterstock

An insider has shared what happened between Selena and Justin

In the second episode of the Daily Mail’s YouTube show Uncoupled, Margaret Abrams and Luke Carron spoken in depth about the split between Selena and Justin, with an insider sharing all.

The source said Selena obsessed with Justin at the time of their relationship, and “he could do no wrong in her eyes”. At the time, Selena “thought they would be together forever, they’d have kids and be Hollywood’s It couple.”

The source said Selena might not admit it, but the relationship broke her heart. “Justin will always impact her life, as he was part of it for so long,” they said. The insider hinted Bieber’s issues that he has faced over the years were one of the reasons he and Selena didn’t work out.

Where do Selena and Justin stand now?

Whilst Selena and Justin very rarely speak about each other in public now, as they’ve both moved on, it’s been said nothing can take away the huge impact they had on each other’s lives.

“They grew up with each other and went through some of the biggest times of their careers,” the insider said. “[They’ve] seen things together that most people never see and for that, he will always carry a flame for Selena.” They added: “Justin thinks Hailey has saved him, but it was Selena who made him.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

via Most Wanted/Shutterstock

Selena admitted she felt ‘alone’ after her split from Justin

Selena has previously spoken out about her feelings after her split from Justin. In a podcast interview she admitted getting close to her new partner Benny Blanco was difficult because of how alone she’s been before. “I’d been alone for about five years,” she said. “[I’d] never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
