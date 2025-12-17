Selena Gomez reveals the sad reason her voice has changed so much after constant speculation

40 mins ago

Selena Gomez has finally responded to months of online chatter about her voice sounding different, after people began speculating following several of her high-profile appearances.

The singer and actress has been the subject of TikTok deep dives and comment-section debates after people noticed her voice seemed slower, flatter, and more monotone than in the past. Some people expressed concern, while others were far less sympathetic.

The conversation ramped up after Selena appeared at the Golden Globes and later the 97th Academy Awards, with clips from interviews quickly circulating online. One viral TikTok compared her voice from her Disney Channel days to now, fuelling theories about what could have caused the change.

A particular interview with Access Hollywood at the 2025 Golden Globes sparked worry, with one person writing: “It looks like it’s painful for her to talk at the end clip.”

Others were more blunt. “Some people say it’s related to a medical condition but idk about that,” one person wrote. “If that’s the case then I feel bad for letting it irritate me. It’s just so nasal and weird.”

Many people linked the change to Selena’s lupus diagnosis, which led to her undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017. While it has been speculated about for years, Selena herself had never directly addressed it, until now.

During a recent livestream, Selena shut down the rumours and explained exactly what’s going on. She said that her throat sometimes swells internally, which can affect how her voice sounds.

“There is no excuse, I don’t really care,” she said. “Sometimes things happen and my throat kind of swells on the inside. That’s all.”

According to Healthline, lupus can cause inflammation and tissue damage, including to the vocal cords and lungs. Symptoms can include a weaker or breathier voice, as well as difficulty projecting.

Selena also thanked people who were supportive during the livestream, adding: “I’m glad you’re being real with me on the live. I appreciate it, for real.”

In the same livestream, Selena also addressed another oddly persistent topic: Her upper lip. After someone jokingly asked how she shaves her moustache, the 33-year-old explained that the shadow people comment on is actually melasma, a common skin condition.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez