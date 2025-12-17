The Tab
From cheese sandwiches to chapel: Details of how P Diddy will spend Christmas in prison

Inmates get peanut butter sandwiches for dinner on Christmas day

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Following his conviction in July, Sean “Diddy” Combs will be spending the holiday season very differently to years gone by. Here are all the details we know about how Diddy will be spending Christmas in prison.

Diddy will be in a prison in New Jersey over Christmas

He used to be held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, but on 30th October he was transferred to Fort Dix in New Jersey. He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for transportation for the purposes of prostitution. Diddy has already served 14 months of this. It is possible the sentence could be reduced.

Diddy does not live alongside the majority of the inmates, but in a special unit for the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP), according to ABC News.

Diddy will have peanut butter and jam sandwiches for Christmas dinner

A spokesperson for Fort Dix outlined the prison’s Christmas menu to US Magazine. Breakfast will start at 6am and consist of bran flakes and skimmed milk, brown bread with butter and jam, and bananas. For Christmas lunch, Diddy and the other inmates have a choice of baked Cornish hen or soy chicken. They get mashed potatoes and gravy, and “mixed vegetables”. Prisoners can have fruit or a “Christmas dessert” to finish.

For Christmas dinner, the prison will offer Diddy a sandwich with either peanut butter and jam, or deli meat and cheese. Crisps, fruit and desserts are also on the menu.

He has become the chaplain’s assistant

fort dix prison where diddy is held and will be for christmas

Fort Dix prison, where Diddy is held

Most Read

Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Annie Knight and Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips and Annie Knight share raw before and after video from s*x university stunt

Diddy has landed the prison job of being a chaplain’s assistant. The assistants work in a private office, help the chaplain with admin and record keeping, and can share food which the chaplain brings in for religious services. Presumably, Christmas will be a busy time of year for the chaplain and the assistants.

Diddy’s publicist told CBS News: “He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding.”

TMZ published a video in which Diddy was working in the chapel’s media library, and distributing films and religious materials to prisoners.

Diddy’s reps have insisted he is not drinking any alcohol

Rumours spread in November that Diddy was caught drinking a concoction of fermented apples, Fanta and sugar. However, his spokesperson denied this. They said Diddy “has not broken any prison rules” and “his sobriety and self-discipline are priorities”.

