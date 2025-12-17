Here’s why Durham is the perfect place to try rowing

Yes, the river is cold. Yes, the alarms are early. No, you still won’t regret it

If getting up at the crack of dawn, having your hands look like you lift seven times a week, and taking the occasional accidental dip in the River Wear – which is, if you are lucky, not 99 per cent sewage – sounds like right up your alley, then rowing might just be for you!

At least, that’s the picture many people have of rowing. Add in the sport’s slightly intimidating elitist reputation and the mysterious allure of people walking around in all-in-ones (why do they look like jumped-up toddlers in onesies?), and it’s understandable why most give it a cautious side-eye. I’ll admit I too had these exact preconceptions when I wandered into my college sports and societies fair as a silly little fresher. Now, as a wise third year I can confidently say joining my college rowing club has been the best thing I’ve done at Durham.

Rowing is so much more than its stereotypes. In this article, I hope to convince you why you should at least try rowing – and why Durham is possibly the best place to do so. Also, apologies in advance for the boat puns. I couldn’t help myself…

Why Durham?

Aside from the obvious one being geography (we are literally right next to a river lol) there are many other reasons why Durham offers the perfect space to try out this sport.

A unique rowing structure: College, Senate & DU

One of the biggest advantages of rowing in Durham is the collegiate boat club system. It creates a genuinely supportive, family-like environment, particularly for those new to the sport. The novice programmes ease you in gently: you really are in the same boat as everyone else, learning the basics together and figuring things out as a crew.

If you rowed at school or elsewhere, you can jump straight into seniors. And even then, the support continues: seniors help novices learn to row, fully aware that they themselves were novices not too long ago. In short, college rowing is very much the blind leading the blind, but in a reassuring, bonding, and surprisingly effective way.

The social side is just as important as the rowing itself. Being part of a team, a club and a shared routine is incredibly grounding. College rowing is competitive, but not in the terrifying elite-athlete way, more in the “let’s see how fast we can go with a 90% hungover crew” way.

If college rowing doesn’t quite float your boat and you want something more intense, you can try out for Senate or even Durham University Boat Club (what we call DU). Senate is the intermediate level, perfect if you want to be pushed harder without diving straight into elite training. DU, meanwhile, is extremely competitive: we’re talking GB-level athletes and university rowing at its highest standard (something mere mortals like myself can only dream of).

How to join a club: The elusive swim test

Once you’ve decided which level of rowing you’d like to pursue at Durham, there’s really only one thing standing between you and joining a boat club: the swim test.

When I first heard about this, I was convinced I was going to fail. I’m many things, but Michael Phelps is not one of them. However, I can now confidently say the swim test is nowhere near as terrifying as it’s made out to be – you will be absolutely fine!

The test mainly involves treading water, swimming a couple of lengths, and a short dive. They’re not trying to catch you out or assess Olympic-level swimming ability; they simply want to make sure that if you ever capsize and end up in the Wear – or, in a more ambitious incident, accidentally cycle into the river during bank riding (shoutout to Rowham, the Durfess of the Durham rowing community, for keeping us informed) – you can keep yourself afloat.

In short, it’s about safety, not speed. As long as you can hold yourself up in the water and not drown, you’re good to go.

The financial side (Let’s be honest about it)

Cost is understandably a big concern. Rowing can be expensive, but the college system makes it far more accessible.

College subs are significantly cheaper than most public rowing clubs: around £60 for the whole year, giving you access to all equipment (boathouse, ergs – indoor rowing machines that you will come to fear, love, and hate – boats, etc.). To race competitively, you’ll need a British Rowing student membership (£48). You’ll also need a unisuit, but many senior rowers sell theirs second-hand for £20–£40.

And importantly: colleges offer bursaries. If cost is a barrier, speak to your club or college. Support is there.

Being part of something: Exec roles & community

Joining a boat club isn’t just about rowing; it’s also a great opportunity to get involved with your club’s exec. There are roles with varying commitments: President, Senior Captain, Water & Welfare Officer, Secretary, Boathand, Social Sec, and more.

It looks great on your CV, but more importantly, it’s a chance to shape your club and meet like-minded people. I was my college boat club Secretary last year and loved it – not only because it was fulfilling, but because I had the extremely fun job of designing stash, which for selfish reasons (i.e. wearing my own designs) I rather enjoyed.

Ultimate bragging rights (We all think it, let’s just admit it)

There is nothing more satisfying than strolling into your 9am and casually informing everyone that you’ve already been out for a morning session on the river. Bonus points if you have the lingering Eau de River Wear.

Early morning sessions are also a perfect reason to treat yourself. My post-outing ritual last year was always stopping at Cooplands for the cheeky £5 coffee and bacon bap deal before heading up to my Science Site 9am. Also, if you’re early enough, the Billy B offers free breakfast food (fruit, cereal, tea, coffee) until 9, one of Durham’s best-kept secrets.

Yes, morning sessions feel like death when the alarm goes off, but once you’re actually out on the water, it’s one of the best feelings. And nothing hits quite like a sunrise over Durham. I can confirm the Instagram content goes hard.

Also, getting up so early is an excellent procrastination deterrent. You’re already awake – there’s no point going back to bed – so you may as well head to the library and actually get some work done.

Races & regattas

One of the perks of rowing at Durham is the chance to compete in major rowing events. You can take part in Durham Regatta in the summer (the Wear’s most iconic moment), races on the Tyne, and even WEHoRR/HoRR, the world’s largest head race on the Thames in London.

It’s a brilliant way to experience rowing culture beyond Durham and see just how big the university rowing scene really is. Bonus points: regardless of whether you win or lose, you know you’ll be ending up in the Swan afterwards.

So… should you row?

In a nutshell, the rumours are true. If you want to row you will have to get up early. Your hands will become shredded, but so will you. The rowers bod don’t lie. More importantly, you’ll get stronger and find a great community.

Rowing is a love sport and being on the water with your mates is a genuine privilege.

P.S. If you’re thinking of joining a boat club and your college one doesn’t quite do it for you… consider HBBC. Objectively the best boat club at Durham, spoken as a completely unbiased party, obviously.

