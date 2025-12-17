Robin used to be iconic: Why everyone’s fuming about her Stranger Things character change

4 hours ago

Real ones remember that Robin used to be the best character in Stranger Things when she was introduced in season three. She was funny! Witty! Dry! Kept Steve on his toes and devoured every scene! She literally made Maya Hawke feel like an integral part of the cast who’d always been there, just like Sadie Sink did with Max in season two. With a cast as talented as the ones who anchor Stranger Things with such a tight knit unit that’s really hard to do. But alas, in Stranger Things season five Robin is a completely different character. She’s worse, in every way. Her writing is awful and she’s totally cringe and people are noticing. But what caused this massive shift and why on earth did it happen!? Explaining the difference in Robin across Stranger Things and just how the character has changed through the years.

People think Robin in season three was masking

When we first met Scoops Ahoy Robin through Steve, she was completely different. Dry, funny, cynical. But she came out to Steve after the events of season three and started living more aunthentically – so people have a theory this was the birth of Robin basically taking all her guards down and being more herself. The problem is of course, the writers are shocking at writing the new Robin and made the original Robin way more likeable.

Robin in season five gets really cringe dialogue

As perfectly exemplified by the TikTok impression above, Robin changed her character a lot into season five and is the most goofy and corny we’ve ever seen her. People are explaining this as Robin unmasking more as her true self now she got to open up more and become more comfortable around the group. Maya Hawke has spoke a fair bit on how she pushed for Robin to be a lesbian – and The Duffer Brothers themselves have confirmed they sort of changed Robin as a character to more suit Maya Hawke’s personality as Stranger Things went on with people on Reddit theorising they “threw away” the season three characterisation as the story progressed.

Maybe I’m just a misery arse, but I wish we could have the confident and out of the closet queer Robin that still kept that slightly icy manner from season three that made her such a breath of fresh air without the two being mutually exclusive.

