Guys, Stranger Things 5 new trailer just gave away this major character’s fate and I’m scared

3 hours ago

Stranger Things season five has been packed with theories, timelines, callbacks, and about a million unanswered questions. But one storyline in particular has been driving everyone a bit mad: Max being trapped inside Vecna’s mind prison alongside Holly. Is she stuck forever? Can she actually escape? And if she does, when does it happen?

Well, after the volume two trailer dropped, it looks like we finally have an answer, and it basically confirms what loads of people have been predicting all along.

If you’ve been paying close attention, the trailer shows Max running through doorways inside Vecna’s mindscape, clearly trying to escape something. The setting looks exactly like the twisted mental prison we’ve already seen in volume one, and it lines up perfectly with the title of episode six: Escape from Camazotz.

That title alone had people speculating, especially after Holly directly compared Vecna’s mind to Camazotz from A Wrinkle in Time earlier in the season. Now, with the trailer showing Max actively trying to get out, it feels less like a vague reference and more like a straight-up confirmation.

So, is this the moment Max finally tries to escape?

Basically, Stranger Things has already told us when this escape attempt happens. Episode six is where Max finally makes her move.

That idea carries even more weight when you remember that the Duffer Brothers have already teased just how important this episode is. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ross Duffer described Escape from Camazotz as one of the most emotionally intense chapters of volume two. He said, “It’s the biggest episode of the three, and the performances make us cry every time we watch it.”

This also helps clear up a lot of the confusion viewers have been arguing over. Max’s physical body is still in the real world, lying in a coma, while her mind has been trapped inside Vecna’s memories. Holly, on the other hand, has been taken both physically and mentally. Seeing them operating on the same level made everything feel messy and, to some people, like a plot hole.

But now, it seems the show was always building towards something specific rather than leaving things unclear. The trailer strongly suggests that Max’s story isn’t about being lost forever; it’s about finding a way out.

There’s also the fact that the Duffers are known for planning these things far in advance. As reported by Variety, Ross Duffer revealed that they’ve known how Stranger Things ends for years, saying they already knew “what the final scene is going to be” and had the last stretch of the show mapped out long before filming. That makes moments like this feel very intentional rather than accidental.

Does this mean the ‘mind prison’ storyline was always heading here?

Of course, whether the escape actually works is another question entirely. The episode title promises an attempt, not a guaranteed success, and Vecna clearly isn’t done yet. But the fact that the trailer shows Max actively running, hiding, and moving through the mind prison is a huge sign that her fate isn’t sealed just yet.

So yes, the volume two trailer pretty much confirms it: All those theories about Max escaping Vecna’s prison weren’t wild guesses after all. Episode six is where it all goes down.

Now we just have to wait and see if she actually makes it back to the real world alive.

