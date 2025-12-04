There’s a Stranger Things ‘plot hole’ regarding Max and Holly and it’s driving everyone mad

2 hours ago

Stranger Things season five is literally full of theories and analysis about every part of the show and this season being the finale has even more crazy theories and potholes and debate about what the hell is actually happening. It’s a lot of lore to cover and with Stranger Things fans being as devoted and analytical as they are no stone gets unturned. One of the biggest debated aspects of the show right now is people can’t decide whether the storyline involving Max and Holly in Vecna’s mind prison is a plot hole or if we just cannot get our heads around it. It’s a lot of debate, so here’s whether Stranger Things season five has a Max and Holly plot hole after Vecna has them both trapped in his mind prison bit of the Upside Down.

Is this a plot hole or just a key mystery?

Basically, it’s all getting a bit ambiguous and we can’t decide if it’s a purposeful mystery that’s going to be resolved or a big glaring plot hole. When Vecna / Mr Whatsit took Holly and the demogorgons attacked the Wheeler house, we know for a fact her physical self is taken. And weirdly, when she’s in the mind prison, until she got the note from Max she was quite happy. So the mind games must be powerful to create that illusion of safety.

But either way, her physical body is not in the normal world right now and we don’t know where she physically is – despite the fact that all the cast are practically in the Upside Down hunting for her. When Max reveals herself however, as she’s mentally trapped in the same place as Holly, the plot hole in Stranger Things arises.

We know full well Max’s physical body is in the real world. She’s lying in a coma in the hospital. But Max and Holly are operating on the same level which is just confusing. I don’t get how it works, but I hope the Duffer Brothers do and we’ll get some form of explanation. You’d think that the rules would be a bit stricter on who can do what and how much depending on how much agency they have.

