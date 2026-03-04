After *that* break-up, here’s what drama is next in Lady Violet Bridgerton’s love life

2 hours ago

Bridgerton season four ended with a big surprise – Lady Violet Bridgerton broke up with Lord Marcus Anderson. Sad times. If you’re wondering if they could ever get back together, or who Violet ends up with in the books, then we have answers. Here’s every detail we know about Violet Bridgerton’s future love life, according to both the books and the creators of the Netflix show. We’ve been thorough.

Does Violet get married again in the Bridgerton books?

Nope. This doesn’t really come up as a possibility in the whole Bridgerton book series. Violet doesn’t find love again after her husband dies, and this is an important parallel to Francesca’s big love story in the book When He Was Wicked.

The author of the series, Julia Quinn, has explained why. She wrote on her website: “I can’t even begin to say how touched I am that so many readers want Violet to get her own (second) happy ending, but I’m afraid I just don’t see writing her story. I used to think it was because she was so devoted to Edmund, but after exploring the issue of second loves in When He Was Wicked, I realised that really wasn’t the reason. I’ve thought about it a while, and in all honesty, I don’t think I could come up with anyone good enough for her. Seriously. I just adore her.”

The Netflix cast have hinted Violet’s love live will get messier, though

The TV show has already expanded Violet’s love life beyond the books. Marcus isn’t a character in the books. The cast have dropped clues about what could happen in Violet’s love live in the next season of Bridgerton, and beyond.

The showrunner Jess Brownell spoke about Violet’s break-up on Bridgerton: The Official Podcast: “She has more of a journey to go on,” she revealed, “She’s got some kids to see through – making sure that they get off on their way and debut – before she’s ready to really do what she wants to really do. We’ll get there.”

Ruth Gemmell (who stars as Lady Bridgerton) told TheWrap that we might not have even seen the last of Marcus. “Who knows what they’re going to do? But I think she’ll certainly come across him, and he’ll have a date and she’ll be really jealous.”

Ooh, tea.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.