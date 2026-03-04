The Tab
After *that* break-up, here’s what drama is next in Lady Violet Bridgerton’s love life

Omg, could Marcus come back?

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Bridgerton season four ended with a big surprise – Lady Violet Bridgerton broke up with Lord Marcus Anderson. Sad times. If you’re wondering if they could ever get back together, or who Violet ends up with in the books, then we have answers. Here’s every detail we know about Violet Bridgerton’s future love life, according to both the books and the creators of the Netflix show. We’ve been thorough.

Does Violet get married again in the Bridgerton books?

Nope. This doesn’t really come up as a possibility in the whole Bridgerton book series. Violet doesn’t find love again after her husband dies, and this is an important parallel to Francesca’s big love story in the book When He Was Wicked.

bridgerton season four violet and francesca

Watch this space
(Image via Netflix)

The author of the series, Julia Quinn, has explained why. She wrote on her website: “I can’t even begin to say how touched I am that so many readers want Violet to get her own (second) happy ending, but I’m afraid I just don’t see writing her story. I used to think it was because she was so devoted to Edmund, but after exploring the issue of second loves in When He Was Wicked, I realised that really wasn’t the reason. I’ve thought about it a while, and in all honesty, I don’t think I could come up with anyone good enough for her. Seriously. I just adore her.”

The Netflix cast have hinted Violet’s love live will get messier, though

The TV show has already expanded Violet’s love life beyond the books. Marcus isn’t a character in the books. The cast have dropped clues about what could happen in Violet’s love live in the next season of Bridgerton, and beyond.

bridgerton season four marcus violet

Marcus and the tea
(Image via Netflix)

The showrunner Jess Brownell spoke about Violet’s break-up on Bridgerton: The Official Podcast: “She has more of a journey to go on,” she revealed, “She’s got some kids to see through – making sure that they get off on their way and debut – before she’s ready to really do what she wants to really do. We’ll get there.”

Ruth Gemmell (who stars as Lady Bridgerton) told TheWrap that we might not have even seen the last of Marcus. “Who knows what they’re going to do? But I think she’ll certainly come across him, and he’ll have a date and she’ll be really jealous.”

Ooh, tea.

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
The calm after the storm: Coming back to Durham after a year abroad

Anna Wheatley

What happens when it all stops?

Bridgerton cast and creators finally address the new Lady Whistledown after that shocking twist

Suchismita Ghosh

They have revealed who it might be

briderton season four queen charlotte laugh

Still confused why Queen Charlotte laughs at Sophie? Here’s the Bridgerton cast’s explanation

Claudia Cox

This has huge repercussions for the Penwood and Bridgerton families

bridgerton season four ending posy rosamund

Please enjoy the wholesome ending Posy and Rosamund get after Bridgerton S4 in the books

Claudia Cox

Posy gets married and it’s the cutest love story ever

violet bridgerton in season four

After *that* break-up, here’s what drama is next in Lady Violet Bridgerton’s love life

Claudia Cox

Omg, could Marcus come back?

Cruz Beckham set to perform at popular Manchester venue tonight

Will Phillips

The youngest Beckham boy will play a gig with his band

‘It’s ridiculous’: Love Islander shares juicy details on how produced the show really is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently there are ‘at least 100’ producers in the villa

Celebrity couples secret weddings

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya, these celebrity couples pulled off shockingly secret weddings

Suchismita Ghosh

Because special days deserve some peace and quiet

Bridgerton creator reveals whether Hyacinth will be recast because of the actress’s age gap

Hebe Hancock

She’s already SO much older than her character

Names of female presidents at Cambridge Uni society vandalised during Women’s History Month

Alexander Newman

The names of male counterparts were left untouched

