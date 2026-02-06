Will Bridgerton season five be about Francesca? All the evidence, extensively examined

3 hours ago

Netflix’s vision is to make eight seasons of Bridgerton. Each will focus on the love story of a different sibling, just like the eight books do. We don’t have official confirmation yet for which Bridgerton will be the next lead. However, there are some pretty big clues that it might be Francesca. Here’s a forensic investigation into all the evidence Francesca will be the lead of Bridgerton season five.

It will 100 per cent be Francesca… or Eloise

The current showrunner Jessica Bronwell, wore a jacket with the letters E and F to the season four premiere. She told reporters this was to symbolise that seasons five and six will be about Eloise and Francesca… but she wouldn’t specify which way round.

Francesca’s ‘happily ever after’ is before Eloise’s in the books

Okay, so the timeline of the Bridgerton show is already a bit different to the timeline of the Bridgerton books. Yes, I know that Eloise’s novel was published before Francescas’s. However, the Colin, Eloise and Francesca books actually all take place across the same time period. The prologue section of Francesca’s book is set before Eloise’s book starts. Plus, Francesca’s second wedding happens before Eloise’s wedding. So, it might make more sense for Francesca’s season to happen before Eloise’s.

The trailer for Bridgerton season four part two has some big hints

Re-examine the teaser for Bridgerton season four part two. In some clips, Benedict and Violet seem to be wearing all-black. This is super unusual for them both, especially for Violet. Are they dressed up like that because they are attending a funeral?

The teaser also contains a show of Francesca walking down a corridor in her nightgown, and peering into a room.

Spolier alert: John will die. In the first few chapters of the novel When He Was Wicked, Francesca finds John has died in his sleep. Her main romance isn’t with him, but with his hot cousin. Is the new trailer evidence that the next few episodes will include the beginning of Francesca’s book? And the show is setting up the rest of Francesca’s story, ready for Bridgerton season five? (Very possibly, yes).