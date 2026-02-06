The Tab
francesca in bridgerton season four

Will Bridgerton season five be about Francesca? All the evidence, extensively examined

The new trailer has some pretty big clues

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Netflix’s vision is to make eight seasons of Bridgerton. Each will focus on the love story of a different sibling, just like the eight books do. We don’t have official confirmation yet for which Bridgerton will be the next lead. However, there are some pretty big clues that it might be Francesca. Here’s a forensic investigation into all the evidence Francesca will be the lead of Bridgerton season five.

It will 100 per cent be Francesca… or Eloise

The current showrunner Jessica Bronwell, wore a jacket with the letters E and F to the season four premiere. She told reporters this was to symbolise that seasons five and six will be about Eloise and Francesca… but she wouldn’t specify which way round.

eloise and francesca in bridgerton season four

The only two valid options
(Image via Netflix)

Francesca’s ‘happily ever after’ is before Eloise’s in the books

Okay, so the timeline of the Bridgerton show is already a bit different to the timeline of the Bridgerton books. Yes, I know that Eloise’s novel was published before Francescas’s. However, the Colin, Eloise and Francesca books actually all take place across the same time period. The prologue section of Francesca’s book is set before Eloise’s book starts. Plus, Francesca’s second wedding happens before Eloise’s wedding. So, it might make more sense for Francesca’s season to happen before Eloise’s.

The trailer for Bridgerton season four part two has some big hints

Re-examine the teaser for Bridgerton season four part two. In some clips, Benedict and Violet seem to be wearing all-black. This is super unusual for them both, especially for Violet. Are they dressed up like that because they are attending a funeral?

It's everywhere, so here's how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie's mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

The net worths of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026

The All Stars 2026 rich list: Their net worths show who really doesn't need any more fame

bridgerton violet trailer funeral outfit

It’s never a good sign if a Bridgerton isn’t wearing pale blue (Image via Netflix)

The teaser also contains a show of Francesca walking down a corridor in her nightgown, and peering into a room.

Spolier alert: John will die. In the first few chapters of the novel When He Was Wicked, Francesca finds John has died in his sleep. Her main romance isn’t with him, but with his hot cousin. Is the new trailer evidence that the next few episodes will include the beginning of Francesca’s book? And the show is setting up the rest of Francesca’s story, ready for Bridgerton season five? (Very possibly, yes).

OnlyFans twins videos ranked view

The OnlyFans twins’ most viral videos of all time, ranked by their massive view counts

Suchismita Ghosh

I feel unwell

Employee sues Uni of Manchester for discrimination after not receiving ‘vegan’ pension

Jessica Owen

The claimant stated that the USS makes investment decisions that do not align with ‘ethical veganism’

francesca in bridgerton season four

Will Bridgerton season five be about Francesca? All the evidence, extensively examined

Claudia Cox

The new trailer has some pretty big clues

So, did she do it? Seven controversial points from the Lucy Letby documentary explained

Hebe Hancock

Netflix have revisited the evidence

Attention fourth floor warriors: This is what your Edinburgh University study spot says about you

Phoebe Davies

Take what you will from this, but your study space knows you better than you think…

Close associate of Jeffrey Epstein leaves advisory role at Cambridge University business school

Esther Knowles

David Stern referred to himself as Epstein’s ‘soldier’ and to the convicted paedophile as his ‘general’

Aprés and 70 tonnes of snow: Chill Hill makes its return to Exeter

Georgia Birkwieser

Would you believe we’re in Exeter and not the Alps?

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

