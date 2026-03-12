Lancaster D-Day veteran awarded Honorary Freedom of the City of Lancaster

2 hours ago

Richard Brock, a Second World War veteran from Lancaster has been awarded Honorary Freedom of the City of Lancaster for his extraordinary service during the war and his valued contribution to the veteran community.

Mr Brock stormed Gold Beach in Normandy in 1944 as part of the D-Day Landings and is believed to be the only surviving member of the East Lancashire regiment.

The Honorary Freedom of the City of Lancaster is the highest award that Lancaster City Council can bestow and is awarded to local people who have provided exceptional services to the city or district.

Lancaster City Council detailed that, when Mr Brock was handed the award at a special ceremony in Morecambe Town Hall, he said: “I was astonished when I was asked to be a freeman of the city – I couldn’t believe what they were saying to me. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would become a freeman of our wonderful city of Lancaster. It really is an honour and privilege to be given this accolade.”

According to Lancaster City Council’s website, Mr Brock is the first recipient of the Honorary Freedom of the City since it was awarded to former Councillor Abbott Bryning in 2023. The award originated in the Middle Ages, where ‘freemen’ held rights to trade and own land, and was awarded to residents for economic privileges.

Mr Brock enlisted in the East Lancashire Regiment at age 18 and served as a sergeant throughout the war. During the Second World War, Mr Brock “covered 2,000 miles pushing back the enemy, was locked in several bouts of fighting from Arnhem to the Battle of Bulge, witnessed unimaginable scenes of horror and death at Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp and narrowly missed being killed by a German bomb, in which hundreds died”, as reported by Beyond Radio.

Mr Brock told of some horrific experiences during the war, including when he was given a 48-hour break. He recalled: “So, me and some lads were going to see Buffalo Bill which was showing at the local cinema. We had a drink first at a café and I was the last one out as we were leaving.”

“Next thing, I was blown to smithereens by the blast of a V2 rocket which had dropped on the cinema. The ceiling came down on me and I was knocked out and the lads dug me out of the debris. I was OK and had a few scrapes and was lucky. It killed about 500 lads and locals. And that was our 48-hour break.”

Amanda Parker, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, told Lancaster City Council: “Over the last three years I have met Sgt Brock many times and, as well as being delighted by his company, have been impressed with his recollections and commitment to sharing experience of the past with young and old. Richard Brock is a proud Lancastrian war hero, and this honour is richly deserved”.

Featured images via Lancaster City Council on Facebook

