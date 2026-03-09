Popular singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy to perform in Lancaster this month

The musician will host two events on Saturday 28th March in Lancaster Town Hall

Recently, it was announced that Irish musician Dermot Kennedy is set to perform at Lancaster Town Hall on Saturday 28th March.

The gigs are in support of his upcoming album The Weight of the Woods which will be released on 27th March, the day before his appearance in Lancaster.

Kennedy’s third studio album consists of 14 tracks, and is said to on his spiritually-infused reflections and reconnecting with his home in Ireland.

The sessions will include a Q&A session with Dermot Kennedy, before he launches into a acoustic performance to celebrate some of the newest additions to his discography.

On creating his new album, Kennedy announced on Instagram that he has “never enjoyed making music as much as this album…I knew that’s [the studio] exactly where I was meant to be, making the music I was meant to make”.

Dermot Kennedy is an Irish singer-songwriter who started his solo career by busking as a teenager, before taking to uploading his music to streaming platform giant Spotify to gain more traction. This launched Kennedy head-first into creating a musical career which would see the release of hits including Outnumbered (2019) and Power Over Me (2019).

Kennedy’s visit to Lancaster comes as part of a six-date intimate tour of UK cities, which includes North West counterpart Liverpool as well as Bristol, Kingston, Belfast and Dundee.

The initial event which is set to start at 8pm sold out quickly, which led to a 5pm session being announced soon after. Remaining tickets for the matinee show can be bought here.

Fans can also join a waitlist for the chance to purchase tickets to the evening show, by joining up here.

