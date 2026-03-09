The Tab

Timothée Chalamet’s weird habit of scathingly dragging opera and ballet keeps resurfacing

What on earth is his beef?!

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet is being called out by people in the performing arts world after comments where he suggested people simply don’t care about ballet or opera anymore.

The actor made the comments during a conversation with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas, while discussing the future of cinema.

“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’”, Chalamet said.

He then quickly added: “All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there”.

And even he seemed to realise the comment might not land well, joking: “I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason.”

The comments quickly sparked backlash online, with actors and arts organisations pushing back. Jamie Lee Curtis even questioned the whole situation on Instagram, writing: “Why are any artists taking shots at any other artists?”

The drama has only grown after people realised this… isn’t the first time Chalamet has said something like this.

He compared movies becoming like ‘outdated’ opera

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2019, Chalamet said he used to worry cinema could become irrelevant in the same way he sees opera.

“I love movies, I love acting, I love going to the movies, and I was kind of getting scared when I was younger that maybe it was becoming like opera or something, like an outdated art form or something.”

He called opera and ballet ‘a dying art form’

Later that same year during promotion for The King, he again suggested those art forms were fading away.

“You start working on movies and you start acting, and I start to get the sense that opera or ballet or something is kind of a dying art form.”

The comments got even more awkward

What makes the whole thing slightly more uncomfortable is Chalamet’s personal connection to ballet.

While promoting Marty Supreme last year, he spoke about how closely tied his family is to the New York City Ballet.

“I was always backstage at the New York city ballet. My grandma worked at the New York city ballet, my mother worked at the New York city ballet, and my sister danced there, so I grew up dreaming big backstage at the Koch theatre in New York, you know. I had to dream big.”

Because of that history, some people think the repeated comments feel especially dismissive.

One person wrote on X: “I could never respect an ‘artist’ who prides themself on being one of the greats of their craft while disparaging other mediums… ew…”

Meanwhile, Seattle Opera decided to take the whole situation less seriously and turned it into a promo for an upcoming production of Carmen.

Posting on Instagram, the company joked: “All we have got to say is use promo code TIMOTHEE to save 14% off select seats for Carmen, through this weekend only. Timmy, you’re welcome to use it too.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: CNN, BBC

More on: Celebrity Timothée Chalamet Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Rihanna

New police statement gives chilling details about ‘10 shots’ fired at Rihanna’s home

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

Latest

Here’s who will be the most successful after Love Is Blind based on Instagram followers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

One person has the most followers by far

mafs australia 2026 season 13 except she's looking a bit less orange

It’s changed again, so here are the exact times and days when MAFS Australia is on in the UK

Claudia Cox

We’ll all be getting more sleep this year

JoJo Siwa brother wedding dress

People blast JoJo Siwa for wearing ‘flashy’ dress at brother’s wedding that ‘outshines’ the bride

Suchismita Ghosh

I think she looks really nice

Timothée Chalamet’s weird habit of scathingly dragging opera and ballet keeps resurfacing

Hebe Hancock

What on earth is his beef?!

Rihanna

New police statement gives chilling details about ‘10 shots’ fired at Rihanna’s home

Kieran Galpin

There’s been one arrest

Work begins on massive new 191-bed student accommodation in Edinburgh

Adelina Littlechild

Construction has begun on the site as debates continue over the growth of student housing across the city

Lancaster University professor warns against AI at Supreme Court panel

Grace Chesworth

She argued AI ‘risks eroding the nuanced human judgement and empathy that underpin justice’

Popular singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy to perform in Lancaster this month

Charlotte Hutchinson

The musician will host two events on Saturday 28th March in Lancaster Town Hall

Places, everyone! LU Musical Theatre Society’s inaugural showcase is happening this week

Erin Malik

Opening Night will be performed in the Minor Hall this Wednesday 11th March

10 famous inspirational women you had no idea studied at Durham

Luisa Aarhuus

From Netflix stars to the ‘Tube Girl’, the female alumni putting Durham University on the map

Here’s who will be the most successful after Love Is Blind based on Instagram followers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

One person has the most followers by far

mafs australia 2026 season 13 except she's looking a bit less orange

It’s changed again, so here are the exact times and days when MAFS Australia is on in the UK

Claudia Cox

We’ll all be getting more sleep this year

JoJo Siwa brother wedding dress

People blast JoJo Siwa for wearing ‘flashy’ dress at brother’s wedding that ‘outshines’ the bride

Suchismita Ghosh

I think she looks really nice

Timothée Chalamet’s weird habit of scathingly dragging opera and ballet keeps resurfacing

Hebe Hancock

What on earth is his beef?!

Rihanna

New police statement gives chilling details about ‘10 shots’ fired at Rihanna’s home

Kieran Galpin

There’s been one arrest

Work begins on massive new 191-bed student accommodation in Edinburgh

Adelina Littlechild

Construction has begun on the site as debates continue over the growth of student housing across the city

Lancaster University professor warns against AI at Supreme Court panel

Grace Chesworth

She argued AI ‘risks eroding the nuanced human judgement and empathy that underpin justice’

Popular singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy to perform in Lancaster this month

Charlotte Hutchinson

The musician will host two events on Saturday 28th March in Lancaster Town Hall

Places, everyone! LU Musical Theatre Society’s inaugural showcase is happening this week

Erin Malik

Opening Night will be performed in the Minor Hall this Wednesday 11th March

10 famous inspirational women you had no idea studied at Durham

Luisa Aarhuus

From Netflix stars to the ‘Tube Girl’, the female alumni putting Durham University on the map