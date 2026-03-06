The Tab

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

They’re so intense

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown has shared some boundaries Henry Cavill set while filming together for Enola Holmes 2, and it’s causing a massive debate.

After the controversy and rumours surrounding Millie Bobby Brown’s relationship with some of her older fellow celebrities, like David Harbour and Drake, an older interview with Deadline has resurfaced.

While filming Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown worked with veteran actor Henry Cavill. The 42-year-old has worked on many major projects, such as the Witcher series and the Man of Steel film. In Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill acted alongside Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes.

Talking about their working relationship, Millie shared how different it was from working with the Stranger Things cast.

“It’s different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates,” Millie explained. “And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one.”

She continued: “One that we have terms and conditions. I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like ‘Understood’.”

These strict rules about personal relationships are very different from Millie’s friendship with the Stranger Things cast.

“Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it’s different. There are no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

Despite this seemingly cold and professional relationship, Henry has spoken highly of Millie.

“I am a fan of Millie Bobby Brown,” he said in an interview with Lifestyle NQ. “I think she’s extraordinary. I have watched her stuff. The opportunity to play in a movie supporting her character was a no-brainer for me.”

People on X have had widely split opinions on whether these rules are valid.

“Everything I know about Henry Cavill leads me to believe that he’s a proper gentleman in every respect,” said @branniganbegins

He got scared of what the #metoo movement was gonna do to him if he didn’t,” said @allergytobees, referencing his infamous Me Too quote.

The two haven’t acknowledged the new conversation around the boundaries, but it’s definitely starting an interesting conversation about what professionalism between actors means.

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
