Millie Bobby Brown only invited two shocking Stranger Things co-stars to her birthday party

Millie Bobby Brown had a party to celebrate her 22nd birthday, and she only invited two Stranger Things cast members.

The Stranger Things actress had a swanky private birthday party in New York City, just a week after Maya Hawke had her wedding. Some of the people who attended the party are her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and her close friends outside of acting.

Out of the Stranger Things cast members, only two people were seen at the wedding – Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna and David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper. Shawn Levy, a director and executive producer for Stranger Things, was also at the birthday party.

People online were shocked that more Stranger Things co-stars didn’t attend the birthday party, especially Noah Schnapp, who she’s seemingly very close with and has described as her “best friend”.

Millie has previously described the Stranger Things cast as family, but after she skipped Maya Hawke’s wedding, this birthday party is fuelling rumours of a divide within the cast. It’s extra confusing because old reports from the Daily Mail claimed that Millie and David Harbour had issues behind the scenes.

But in an interview with Deadline, she described their relationship with David in a way more positive light.

“Of course, I felt safe. I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years,” she said. “I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know… you’ve been doing it for so long.”

“We also play father and daughter, so naturally, you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in season 2.”

Noah Schnapp has previously described Millie as his “best friend” in older interviews.

“I mean, of course, Millie is my best friend for life,” he said to People. “But they all truly are just family to me, and it shows on screen. I mean, thank God we’re so close.”

