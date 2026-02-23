The Tab

Millie Bobby Brown only invited two shocking Stranger Things co-stars to her birthday party

They’re not who you expect

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown had a party to celebrate her 22nd birthday, and she only invited two Stranger Things cast members.

The Stranger Things actress had a swanky private birthday party in New York City, just a week after Maya Hawke had her wedding. Some of the people who attended the party are her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and her close friends outside of acting.

Out of the Stranger Things cast members, only two people were seen at the wedding – Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna and David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper. Shawn Levy, a director and executive producer for Stranger Things, was also at the birthday party.

People online were shocked that more Stranger Things co-stars didn’t attend the birthday party, especially Noah Schnapp, who she’s seemingly very close with and has described as her “best friend”.

Millie has previously described the Stranger Things cast as family, but after she skipped Maya Hawke’s wedding, this birthday party is fuelling rumours of a divide within the cast. It’s extra confusing because old reports from the Daily Mail claimed that Millie and David Harbour had issues behind the scenes.

But in an interview with Deadline, she described their relationship with David in a way more positive light.

“Of course, I felt safe. I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years,” she said. “I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know… you’ve been doing it for so long.”

“We also play father and daughter, so naturally, you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in season 2.”

Noah Schnapp has previously described Millie as his “best friend” in older interviews.

“I mean, of course, Millie is my best friend for life,” he said to People. “But they all truly are just family to me, and it shows on screen. I mean, thank God we’re so close.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Who from the Stranger Things cast went to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and who actually ditched it

People now have evidence Noah Schnapp WAS at Maya Hawke’s wedding after all

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Latest

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Hayley Soen

Here are all the details, examined

Exeter University had the highest increase in applicants of all Russell Group unis last year

Lauren Adams

Exeter is officially becoming popular

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Hayley Soen

Here are all the details, examined

Exeter University had the highest increase in applicants of all Russell Group unis last year

Lauren Adams

Exeter is officially becoming popular