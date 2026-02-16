Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

2 hours ago

Maya Hawke just got married, and it was like a little Stranger Things reunion, but Millie Bobby Brown was missing from the ceremony, and people think they’ve figured out the “reason” why.

Christian Lee Hutson and Maya Hawke have been in a relationship for the past three years, and they got married in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. The couple met through Maya’s music career, with Christian helping to write and record her music. The ceremony was in St. George’s Episcopal Church in Manhattan and was attended by Stranger Things cast members and Maya’s parents, Ethan Hawke and Umma Thurman.

But a few people were missing from the ceremony. David Harbour, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown weren’t at the wedding, but the rest of the Stranger Things main cast were. David Harbour was spotted on a date with a mystery woman around the same time.

Some Stranger Things viewers think the reason Millie didn’t attend the wedding is that at her ceremony, the Stranger Things cast were noticeably missing. People think that because Millie invited Maya and she didn’t attend, she decided to skip Maya’s wedding. The only cast members at Millie’s wedding were Matthew Modine, who played Eleven’s dad, and Noah Schnapp. Millie and Jake Bongiovi had two weddings: a more private, intimate ceremony and a larger event in Italy. Most of the Stranger Things cast were absent from both.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Hawke (@maya_hawke)

There have been rumours of a divide in the Stranger Things cast for a while now, especially after that SNL show where Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo noticeably didn’t include Noah Schnapp. No members of the cast have spoken on this feud, but that isn’t stopping people from speculating.

In an Instagram post at the end of Stranger Things, Millie said of her cast: “I love each and every one of you, and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you, thank you.”