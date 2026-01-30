The Tab

Charlie Heaton has an 11-year-old son and he’s just started watching Stranger Things

He had his son at 20 with his 32-year-old girlfriend

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

I somehow completely missed that Charlie Heaton is a father with an 11-year-old son, and he even came onto the Stranger Things set while they were filming the final season.

Charlie, who played Johnathan Byers in Stranger Things, has been a favourite from the series since the beginning. He was just 22 years old when season one started. Since then, he’s developed a romantic relationship with co-star Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, and the pair have been going strong for the past 10 years.

But one thing Charlie has kept super private is his son, who he had with ex-girlfriend and band member Akiko Matsuura. They met while playing in rock band Comanechi, and broke up shortly after having a son named Archie. Charlie was 20 years old at the time, and Akiko was 32.

The pair have chosen to keep their son out of the spotlight, and rarely talk about life as parents. But in a new interview with People, Charlie shared a wholesome update on Archie, who is developing an interest in his dad’s acting career.

“He has just started getting into it,” Charlie said. “He got to come to set last year and that was really cool.”

Archie is 11-years-old now, and Charlie and Akiko continue to co-parent him. In an older interview with Wonderland Magazine, he spoke more candidly about the troubles of raising a child as a young parent.

“Being a young father, you have to grow up very fast,” he told the outlet. “You have to also learn ethical priorities, too, and you’ve got to look after somebody.”

He added: “That’s a big thing, you want to give them good experiences and a lot of love and the hard part obviously is distance. But that’s part of the sacrifice.”

After the dramatic Stranger Things ending, Charlie is back on screen for the new season of HBO’s Industry, playing as Jim Dycher, an investigative finance journalist. He’s also got a few upcoming major films, so it looks like he’ll be having a busy 2026.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Instagram/X

More on: Celebrity Netflix Stranger Things TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Stranger Things creators Conformity Gate

Stranger Things creators already addressed ‘multiple endings’ theory amid conformity gate chaos

Latest

Cardiff vs Swansea University rugby game abandoned after violent outbreak between players

Mischa Denney-Richards

Spectators chucked beer on the heads of the brawling rugby players

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

Hayley Soen

We need a Bridgerton glossary at this point

Robert Pattison

Robert Pattinson?? These celebs had actual real s*x in TV and film, and we somehow all missed it

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason those scenes looked so realistic

Charlie Heaton has an 11-year-old son and he’s just started watching Stranger Things

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had his son at 20 with his 32-year-old girlfriend

What actually happened to Noah Centineo, after he disappeared off the face of the earth?

Hebe Hancock

He’s been cast as the lead in a huge film

OnlyFans twins videos nastier

Erm, the OnlyFans twins have shared MORE videos and they’re way nastier than last time

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m so uncomfortable

Here’s what ‘on the shelf’ means when Eloise says it in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

Everyone is confused

the traitors season four jade scott what she's been up to

Every vibey thing Jade and her cardigan collection have been up to since The Traitors

Claudia Cox

She’s now a teaching assistant at a UK uni

Bean there, done that: Here are the top five cafes to enjoy a coffee in Cambridge

Alexander Newman

My definitive guide for where to get your caffeine boost

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast cosmetic work

They spent thousands, so here’s all the cosmetic work the All Stars had for the 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Lucinda spent over £1k just on fillers

Cardiff vs Swansea University rugby game abandoned after violent outbreak between players

Mischa Denney-Richards

Spectators chucked beer on the heads of the brawling rugby players

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

Hayley Soen

We need a Bridgerton glossary at this point

Robert Pattison

Robert Pattinson?? These celebs had actual real s*x in TV and film, and we somehow all missed it

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason those scenes looked so realistic

Charlie Heaton has an 11-year-old son and he’s just started watching Stranger Things

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had his son at 20 with his 32-year-old girlfriend

What actually happened to Noah Centineo, after he disappeared off the face of the earth?

Hebe Hancock

He’s been cast as the lead in a huge film

OnlyFans twins videos nastier

Erm, the OnlyFans twins have shared MORE videos and they’re way nastier than last time

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m so uncomfortable

Here’s what ‘on the shelf’ means when Eloise says it in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

Everyone is confused

the traitors season four jade scott what she's been up to

Every vibey thing Jade and her cardigan collection have been up to since The Traitors

Claudia Cox

She’s now a teaching assistant at a UK uni

Bean there, done that: Here are the top five cafes to enjoy a coffee in Cambridge

Alexander Newman

My definitive guide for where to get your caffeine boost

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast cosmetic work

They spent thousands, so here’s all the cosmetic work the All Stars had for the 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Lucinda spent over £1k just on fillers