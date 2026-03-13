The legalities of a Love Is Blind divorce are a lot more intense than you might think

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What happens when a Love Is Blind couple wants to get a divorce is an intense subject. Over the years, a lot of the marriages we saw form on the show have ended in divorces.

The show being involved also adds another layer to the subject, as Netflix doesn’t want the outcomes of relationships to be spilled before the reunion show.

So, here’s a full rundown. There are now quite a lot of case studies to examine!

Love Is Blind is involved in the divorce proceedings, but can’t make any decisions

According to contract documents, there are some strict rules in place if a couple from Love Is Blind wants to end their marriage. The decision ultimately comes down to the couple involved, and the production company behind the show has no say in whether a couple stays together or splits.

That being said, the show is involved. If a couple decides to get divorced, they aren’t allowed to until the final episode of their season has aired on Netflix or until 11 months have passed after their wedding – whichever is later.

In the past, filming for Love Is Blind has taken place up to a year and a half before the season has aired – so this means couples may have been separated, awaiting divorce, for months before things got finalised.

Production will pay for divorce filings and mediation, up to $5,000 per couple. Production will also pay for therapy after the show if needed, of up to eight sessions up to $150 per session.

The weddings can be eligible for an annulment

If a couple is then done waiting, and wants to speed up the process, they could get an annulment. But if a Love Is Blind couple is looking to quickly end things, only certain marriages are eligible for this.

You can only seek an annulment after a wedding for certain reasons, such as if it was not consummated (you haven’t had s*x), you didn’t consent to it, it happened under duress, or if there was fraud or bigamy involved. Given the process before Love Is Blind, the only likely way a marriage here would be eligible would be if it was not consummated.

In recent seasons, there have been more and more discussions around prenups

Prenups now get spoken about on the show a lot. And it shouldn’t really be much of a surprise. Marrying someone you’ve only just met is a big risk, so naturally, the cast might want to protect their assets should anything go wrong.

A prenuptial agreement (prenup) is a legally drafted, written contract created by a couple before a marriage or civil partnership to outline how assets, debts, and property will be divided if the relationship ends in divorce.

Prenups are mostly discussed after the pods, so would have to be drawn up and signed quite quickly. According to legal sites, it’s preferred for these documents to be ready at least 28 days before a wedding is due to take place.

For a prenup to be held up in court, both parties must voluntarily agree to the terms without any pressure, and each are to fully disclose their financial assets and liabilities. This is so they have sufficient information to make an informed decision as to whether or not they wish to enter into the agreement.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.