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Lancaster flat under investigation for reported sexual exploitation

Police are investigating a property on Aalborg Place

Grace Chesworth | News
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TW: This article includes mentions of sexual assault 

Lancaster police department have launched an investigation following reports of criminal activity linked to sexual exploitation at a property in Mill View House on Aalborg Place.

Mill View House is a block of flats along the canal, located across the water from White Cross Business Park and The White Cross Pub.

The matter is bring treated as a part of wider, ongoing enquiries, and investigations are currently underway.

As of last Wednesday, the investigation was still active, focusing on safeguarding vulnerable individuals and identifying those involved, as well as taking enforcement action where necessary.

PCSO Shaun Foster, who was appointed the new Community Beat Manager for Lancaster City Centre in February 2024, said: “We have been receiving intelligence that a property within Mill View House is being used for criminal activity linked to sexual exploitation.

“This matter is being actively dealt with by Lancashire Constabulary and forms part of wider ongoing enquiries. We are working to identify those involved, safeguard any vulnerable individuals, and take appropriate enforcement action where offences are identified.

“The use of residential properties for this type of activity can cause significant concern within the community and will not be tolerated. We are committed to disrupting criminal activity, protecting victims, and maintaining public safety.

“We are asking residents to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist police enquiries. This includes concerns about properties with frequent short‑stay visitors, activity at unusual hours, or behaviour that appears inconsistent with normal residential use.”

The police have chosen not to disclosed any further information at this time.

Anybody with information is urged to contact police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online via Lancashire Police.

In situations of immediate risk to safety or life, always call 999.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the University of Lancashire’s 24 hour mental health and wellbeing support helpline on +44 (0)800 0318 227, or access Lancaster University’s support services here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258. 

Featured image via Google Maps

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Grace Chesworth | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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