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Everything 90 Day Fiancé had to say about Geoffrey Paschel’s controversial casting on the show

He was cast on the show despite multiple allegations against him

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Netflix true crime series Worst Ex Ever has gone straight into the top 10 ranking on the site. And that’s probably because the stories told on the show are more horrific than anything you could ever imagine. Episode two of season two is called “Primetime Predator” and told the story of a woman called Kristen, who had been in a relationship with 90 Day Fiancé star, Geoffrey Paschel.

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality TV show, airing on TLC. In each season, women travel to the US to live with their fiancés for the first time, using a unique 90-day fiancée visa. At the end of the 90-day trial, each couple must decide whether they want to marry.

School teacher Kristen Wilson met Paschel on a dating site. Their relationship looked good at first, until she found out her partner had many, many secrets. He had already been married four times, and had many past encounters with the law. Paschel had been arrested multiple times on various assault and driving while intoxicated charges. There had also been allegations of violence from his previous partners. Then, Paschel turned his abuse on Kristen.

One attack, in which he threw Kristen against a wall multiple times, happened in 2019. Geoffrey Paschel was then arrested.

Despite all of this, Geoffrey Paschel was cast and appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, in 2020. He dated a Russian woman called Varya Malina, and this was all while engaged to Kristen. Two years later, Geoffrey was sentenced to 18 years in prison with no chance of parole following the domestic abuse case with his ex-fiancée, Kristen.

Lots of people have question how, when all of this was going on, Geoffrey Paschel still managed to get cast on the TLC show.

Geoffrey Paschel on 90 Day Fiancé

via TLC

There was a gushing bio for Geoffrey Paschel when he was cast on 90 Day Fiancé

Ahead of the show’s premiere, TLC announced all the couples who were set to be featured on season four. Among the new cast member bios for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, was a press release about Geoffrey Paschel.

“The last few years have been rough for Geoffrey. Shortly after his second marriage ended in divorce, he suffered the tragic loss of his son. But life started to look up when he met Varya on an international dating site,” the bio said.

“Despite their cultural differences, they quickly bonded over their shared love of adventure. Now, Geoffrey has a trip to Russia on the horizon and is considering proposing to Varya, but he must first prove to her family and friends that he’s the right man for her.”

Geoffrey Paschel on 90 Day Fiancé

via TLC

He was banned from attending the 90 Day Fiancé reunion

After the show, TLC did not invite Paschel to a tell-all reunion episode. At the time, reports circulated that TLC hadn’t been best impressed that he’d lied about his past.

Paschel first tried to claim any rumours he had been banned from the show were lies, but then when asked live in an interview if he had not been invited back, he confirmed: “That is correct”.

As per Screenrant, Geoffrey then continued to say that the #MeToo movement and the current climate had caused the network to “cower to the minority.” He also claimed TLC had told him it didn’t want to get involved in any legal battles.

Worst Ex Ever is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix Reality TV True crime Worst Ex Ever
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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