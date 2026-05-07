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A disturbing update on Wade Wilson, after his chilling case is told in Worst Ex Ever on Netflix

He is currently on death row

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Netflix series Worst Ex Ever has returned, and the first episode tells the story of the chilling crimes committed by killer Wade Wilson. The episode, titled Dating the Deadpool Killer, is one of four episodes in the second season of the true crime show.

Wade Wilson is a double murderer, from Florida. He became notorious for killing two women in one single day.

On October 7th 2019, Wilson attacked Kristine Melton, a 35-year-old he met at a bar. He accompanied her home with a friend. When the friend left, and while Kristine was sleeping, he strangled her. Later the same day, he attacked 43-year-old Diane Ruiz. He lured her into a car he had stolen from Kristine Melton, and then strangled her and drove the car over her multiple times.

Wade Wilson was caught after he admitted his crimes to his father, who told police. He spoke to his father on the phone, and spoke of the crimes in graphic, unsolicited detail.

Wilson then went viral in 2024 whilst on trial, for the brutality of his crimes and also for his appearance – his face is covered in tattoos, one being the Nazi symbol. He was dubbed the “Deadpool Killer” due his name being the same as the Marvel superhero.

The Netflix show ended with Wade Wilson being handed the death penalty for the two murders. But, there have been some updates since.

Wade Wilson

via Netflix

There has been an update on where Wade Wilson is now, after Worst Ex Ever on Netflix

In August 2024, Wade Wilson was sentenced to the death penalty for both murders. He is currently being held on death row in Florida. He is homed at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, which houses the state’s male death row inmates.

He lives under strict rules, including spending most of his day in his cell, and having very limited contact with the outside world.

Right now, he is desperately trying to overturn his conviction. His legal team has filed an appeal to the Florida Supreme Court, arguing that the retroactive application of Florida’s new sentencing laws is unconstitutional. Wilson’s conviction was the first high-profile case sentenced under new 2023 Florida death penalty legislation, which allows a judge to give the death penalty, even if a jury’s recommendation is not unanimous.

When is his execution date?

Due to the appeals, the death of Wade Wilson is by no means imminent. One of his very many appeals only started in January this year. This appeal was shut down one month later. His execution date is yet to be scheduled.

Worst Ex Ever is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix True crime TV Worst Ex Ever
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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