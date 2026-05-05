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An update on Caroline Muirhead and Sandy McKellar, after Should I Marry A Murderer on Netflix

She’s spoken out

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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The latest Netflix true crime that has consumed us all is Should I Marry A Murderer. The documentary series follows a woman who stayed engaged to a man who confessed he was behind a murder, all to help gather evidence against him. Should I Marry A Murderer told us of Caroline Muirhead, who met a man called Alexander “Sandy” McKellar, who she would later find out was behind the horrific crime.

Caroline, a forensic pathologist from Glasgow, Scotland, was swept up in her new romance after she met Sandy through Tinder. Within just a couple of months, they were engaged to be married. But then, he told her that three years ago, he had killed someone.

On September 29th 2017, McKellar and his brother Robert were leaving a party while intoxicated, and they hit a cyclist. Their victim was 63-year-old Tony Parsons, who was on a 100-mile solo charity bike ride.

The two brothers didn’t seek medical help for Tony, and instead hid his body while they went to change their car. They later returned in a truck, and placed Tony inside. They buried his body, and didn’t tell anyone.

Where is Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKellar now?

Sandy in Should I Marry A Murderer

via Netflix

After McKellar was caught, his charge was changed from dangerous driving to murder. This was because evidence indicated Tony hadn’t been killed upon impact, and for a while, when the brothers didn’t seek help, had remained alive.

A plea bargain was reached, and Alexander “Sandy” McKellar pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide. Sandy McKellar was sentenced to 12 years in jail, while his brother was jailed for five years and three months.

Sandy’s lawyer spoke on his behalf and said that his client “accepts that, while catastrophically injured, Mr Parsons was alive at the time. The only explanation which he offers is simply fear and panic.”

They continued: “Using his words, he says he was too much of a coward to come clean. When he met Caroline and she went to the police, he fully accepts that ultimately she made the right decision in doing so.”

The brothers are both still carrying out their sentences, in prisons in Scotland.

After Should I Marry A Murderer, Dr Caroline Muirhead is in a new relationship but it’s unclear if she’s still working as a doctor

Caroline in Should I Marry A Murderer

via Netflix

After the sentencing, Dr Caroline Muirhead moved to the seaside. She got sober, and is now in a long-term, committed relationship.

“Making the [Netflix] documentary meant revisiting the darkest of times, and none of that was easy,” Caroline told Tudum. “But it has also been a cathartic experience. For the first time in several years, I now have hope for the future and the freedom to begin the next chapter of my life.” She added she is now “focused on rebuilding the bonds with loved ones that were fractured during her engagement.”

It’s unclear as to whether Caroline is still working as a doctor. The General Medical Council states that a Caroline Elizabeth Muirhead was unregistered for an “administrative reason” on March 13th, 2024. The profile added that Caroline studied at the University of Edinburgh, which was noted in the documentary.

Should I Marry A Murderer is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix Should I Marry A Murderer True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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