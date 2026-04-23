Netflix has wild true crime coming about woman who went undercover to expose her murderer partner

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Netflix has a new true crime documentary series, aptly named Should I Marry a Murderer?, and it sounds beyond wild. It follows a woman, who stayed engaged to a man who was accused of murder, all to help gather evidence about him.

Much of the series is told from the perspective of Caroline Muirhead, who believed she had found her forever person. Then, she discovered the shocking truth about who she was preparing to marry.

The documentary series will be out on April 29th. Ahead of then, here are all the details you need to know.

Should I Marry A Murderer? is all about a woman who found out her partner was a killer

Three years after a violent crime was committed and carefully concealed, young forensic pathologist, Caroline Muirhead, met a man on a Tinder date and quickly fell in love. Their whirlwind romance lead to an engagement – and a future that felt certain.

But her fiancé was hiding something horrific. He confided in her about a brutal killing and a body that was never found, and then Caroline was forced into an unthinkable position. She had to decide if she wanted to stay loyal to a man she believed she loved, or risk everything by telling the truth and exposing him.

“I’ve done a horrible, horrible thing, something so vile,” Caroline said her partner told her. She added: “It flips your entire world upside down. To remain in love, you have to keep this secret that you know is going to destroy you. But if you reveal it, then you destroy everything. I mean, what would you do?”

The Netflix synopsis reads: “A fiancée turned key witness reveals how she stayed engaged to a man accused of murder while gathering evidence against him in this documentary series.”

Watch the trailer here:

I’m hooked already.

Should I Marry A Murderer will be available on Netflix from April 29th. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.