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Sneako punched in stream

Netflix manosphere doc influencer Sneako punched in the street during shocking stream video

‘He hit me… then he tried to pull me over’

Hayley Soen | Trends
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A video has been shared showing manosphere documentary influencer Sneako being punched to the floor during a livestream. Sneako was recently one of the subjects in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere on Netflix.

In the film, Sneako, real name Nicolas Balinthazy, is introduced as a pivotal figure linking the manosphere to politics. He believes in a “matrix”, in which higher powers are trying to “make you gay” and “get rid of masculinity”. Sneako also claimed “stuff” is being put in tap water to “make you trans”.

He was shown as a huge Trump supporter, but since the show has aired, he’s said that no longer is his political view. He still continues to create his streams mind you, and sharing his views all over socials.

At the end of the Louis Theroux doc it said Sneako, who had previously been banned from all platforms, was back on YouTube. He instantly regained two million followers. He now streams, and unofficial pages share his streams on Twitter.

Now, videos of him getting punched in New York are going viral. In one, Sneako himself has responded to the moment. “Sneako just got sucker punched while streaming in New York,” one share of the video is captioned.

It shows him walking down the street, before being hit and pulled to the ground by a passer-by. The phone recording then hit the floor too, but voices in the background could be heard saying: “What the f*ck is wrong with you?”.

In his reaction stream, Sneako broke down the moment bit-by-bit, and noted the person in question was “ready to swing” on the approach. “He hit me. He didn’t hit me clean, it was somewhere on the forehead. I’m not knocked out. Then he tried to pull me over. Scuffle on the floor…It could have been way worse.”

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More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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