Model shares ‘painful’ statement as graphic threesome s*x tape with Diddy gets leaked

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Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s son, has reacted in a lengthy statement after a threesome s*x tape with Diddy leaked online. Yes, that Diddy.

Amidst Diddy serving 50 months in federal prison, an alleged video from one of his freak-off parties emerged online. It showed a woman, now identified as model Daphne Joy, having intercourse with an escort as Diddy watched.

It’s currently racking up millions of views on Twitter, and now practically all parties have reacted.

Daphne Joy reacted to her Diddy video

As reported by US Weekly, Daphne Joy reacted to her Diddy video in a since-deleted statement.

She explained: “The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on. I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn’t give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web…I almost gave in to this demand and once I didn’t, this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet.

“The media outlet called me one day and said they had the tape and asked if I had any comment before the release. It was the first time I ever fainted in my life. Once the media company understood the tape they purchased was revenge p*rn and an extortion scheme, they backed off from broadcasting it. I know they are probably reading this and I want to say thank you for doing the right thing. Even though years later… It’s come back to haunt me again.”

Admitting she was “fooled” years ago, when the video took place, Daphne said it was “painful” and “triggering” to relive the moment again.

Daphne Joy breaks her silence after an alleged 40-minute freak off tape featuring Diddy and Sly Diggler surfaced online. “I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied… I wanted to fulfill all his desires.. even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply… pic.twitter.com/gzdaRPAjAu — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 1, 2026

“I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship. Seeing myself so lost is excruciating. I just want to hold that girl in that room and get her out of there, and tell her that wasn’t love and she didn’t need to do this for love. My heart is breaking as I type this,” she added.

“I wish so many things were different, but I can’t take back the hands of time. I can only continue to move forward and slowly learn to love and trust myself again. I want to love and protect myself so much that I’ll never come across such a harmful environment again. This is the first time that I have ever felt a part of my own body and that my body belongs to me. I am precious, I am special, I am worthy… this I promise to hold true in my heart for the woman I am becoming and for the woman I once lost.”

The s*x worker also reacted

Honestly I didn’t want that vid leaked out there like that but it’s out of my control now 🫩 — Sly Diggler (@slyis220) May 31, 2026

The man actually having s*x with Daphne in the video was identified as escort-turned-p*rnstar, Sly Diggler. Now working in mainstream p*rn, he’s been reacting to the leak on Twitter.

“Honestly, I didn’t want that vid leaked out there like that, but it’s out of my control now,” he wrote.

He’s also been retweeting other comments, with one reading: “I’m seeing men on here saying Daphne can’t take d*ck. Did y’all not see how big that d*ck was? Let me see you take it.”

50 Cent commented on the viral moment

A lot of people instantly questioned how 50 Cent reacted to Daphne Joy’s s*x tape leak, largely because of his ongoing feud with Diddy.

He wrote on Twitter: “She’s not a victim, SIRE. Can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom? The court system in LA thinks it’s fine.”

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Featured image credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock and Peter West/Ace Pictures via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock