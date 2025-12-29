The Tab

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After the explosive Netflix Diddy doc, Diddy’s sons Justin and King Combs have announced their own docuseries on Zeus Network, and it’s already getting backlash.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning was released on Netflix at the beginning of December and immediately put the controversial record label owner back in the spotlight. The four-episode docuseries, executively produced by rapper 50 Cent, tells the story of the rise and fall of Diddy, from when he first blew up to his court case and conviction earlier this year.

Now, Diddy’s sons Justin and King Combs, are making their own response documentary. In an Instagram post shared in the early hours of 29th December, Justin and King Combs posted the trailer, which showed them watching footage from their dad’s trial and the media coverage around it. The trailer ends with them receiving a call from prison, which is hinted to be from Diddy himself.

The announcement immediately got lots of backlash, especially towards Zeus Network, the streaming service that is platforming it.

“I hope everybody cancels their subscriptions for real,” one comment said.

“You should’ve left this one alone. 50 is about to have a field day with you,” another said.

Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer responded to the criticism in his Instagram comments by clarifying that the docuseries isn’t about endorsing Diddy.

“To be clear, this documentary is about allowing Justin and Christian to share their personal story. We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else,” he wrote. “As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light.”

The documentary is set to be released sometime in 2026, but doesn’t have an exact release date yet.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via @thezuesnetwork on Instagram

More on: Celebrity P Diddy TV US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Justin Bieber and Diddy’s relationship explained, after he ‘addresses’ the Netflix doc

Diddy sex worker bodily fluid reason collected

Escort from Diddy’s freak offs reveals disgusting reason he allegedly ‘collected’ bodily fluids

Latest
The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG