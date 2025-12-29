Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

1 hour ago

After the explosive Netflix Diddy doc, Diddy’s sons Justin and King Combs have announced their own docuseries on Zeus Network, and it’s already getting backlash.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning was released on Netflix at the beginning of December and immediately put the controversial record label owner back in the spotlight. The four-episode docuseries, executively produced by rapper 50 Cent, tells the story of the rise and fall of Diddy, from when he first blew up to his court case and conviction earlier this year.

This Diddy documentary on Netflix is insane. That mfer is a monster! pic.twitter.com/FpTTOendoU — trethree (@_tre3k) December 2, 2025

Now, Diddy’s sons Justin and King Combs, are making their own response documentary. In an Instagram post shared in the early hours of 29th December, Justin and King Combs posted the trailer, which showed them watching footage from their dad’s trial and the media coverage around it. The trailer ends with them receiving a call from prison, which is hinted to be from Diddy himself.

The announcement immediately got lots of backlash, especially towards Zeus Network, the streaming service that is platforming it.

“I hope everybody cancels their subscriptions for real,” one comment said.

“You should’ve left this one alone. 50 is about to have a field day with you,” another said.

Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer responded to the criticism in his Instagram comments by clarifying that the docuseries isn’t about endorsing Diddy.

“To be clear, this documentary is about allowing Justin and Christian to share their personal story. We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else,” he wrote. “As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light.”

The documentary is set to be released sometime in 2026, but doesn’t have an exact release date yet.

