The Tab

Justin Bieber and Diddy’s relationship explained, after he ‘addresses’ the Netflix doc

They’ve known each other since Justin was 15

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A viral Facebook post that claimed Justin Bieber “addressed” Netflix’s Diddy doc is making the rounds, here’s what we actually know about their relationship.

Lots of people have been circulating a Facebook post that claimed Justin Bieber responded to paparazzi asking him questions about the Diddy documentary. According to the post, Justin Bieber responded: “Don’t ask me about that man. Ever. Some things I moved on from for my own peace. What’s in that documentary… let’s just say people are finally waking up.”

This post isn’t supported by any videos, and the source from this claim isn’t shared, so it’s safe to assume its fake. However, Justin Bieber and Diddy did have a complex relationship over the past couple of decades.

Diddy was Justin Bieber’s ‘mentor’

Justin Bieber broke out into the music scene at just 15 years old with his massive song, Baby. Pretty early on into his career, Justin met Diddy, who owned Bad Boy Records. In 2009, Justin posted a video on his YouTube channel called 48 Hours With Diddy, a vlog where he hung out with the record label owner. This video is still up on YouTube today and has 16 million views.

“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose… but it’s definitely a 15‑year‑old’s dream,” Diddy said in the video.

They stopped making public appearances together back in 2014

Most Read

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Tom Holland speaks out about Zendaya as Robert Pattinson ‘engagement’ pic goes viral

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

After Justin continued to blow up as an artist, the singer appeared to stance himself from Diddy. One video from 2010 shows Diddy confronting Justin Bieber for not spending as much time with him, teasing him by saying it’s because he was “selling out arenas”. Outside of a rogue sighting of Justin at a party associated with Diddy in 2014, their relationship seemed to fizzle out at this point.

Justin’s team speak out after Diddy’s arrest

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

When Diddy was arrested and later sentenced to nine years in prison, people started resharing old clips of him and Justin. A spokesperson for the singer denied that Justin was ever a victim of Diddy’s.

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” a spokesperson for Bieber said in a statement given to People.

They added: “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Startraks/Shutterstock and Instagram

More on: Celebrity Justin Bieber Netflix P Diddy
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

What happened to Kim Porter? The chilling truth around the death of Diddy’s ex

Diddy revenge sexual assault case Tupac

Diddy allegedly carried out ‘revenge’ sexual assault when woman claimed this about Tupac’s death

‘Not everyone was a victim’: 50 Cent explains why Cassie and Jane Doe weren’t in Diddy doc

Latest

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!