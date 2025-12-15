Justin Bieber and Diddy’s relationship explained, after he ‘addresses’ the Netflix doc

5 hours ago

A viral Facebook post that claimed Justin Bieber “addressed” Netflix’s Diddy doc is making the rounds, here’s what we actually know about their relationship.

Lots of people have been circulating a Facebook post that claimed Justin Bieber responded to paparazzi asking him questions about the Diddy documentary. According to the post, Justin Bieber responded: “Don’t ask me about that man. Ever. Some things I moved on from for my own peace. What’s in that documentary… let’s just say people are finally waking up.”

This post isn’t supported by any videos, and the source from this claim isn’t shared, so it’s safe to assume its fake. However, Justin Bieber and Diddy did have a complex relationship over the past couple of decades.

Diddy was Justin Bieber’s ‘mentor’

Justin Bieber broke out into the music scene at just 15 years old with his massive song, Baby. Pretty early on into his career, Justin met Diddy, who owned Bad Boy Records. In 2009, Justin posted a video on his YouTube channel called 48 Hours With Diddy, a vlog where he hung out with the record label owner. This video is still up on YouTube today and has 16 million views.

“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose… but it’s definitely a 15‑year‑old’s dream,” Diddy said in the video.

They stopped making public appearances together back in 2014

After Justin continued to blow up as an artist, the singer appeared to stance himself from Diddy. One video from 2010 shows Diddy confronting Justin Bieber for not spending as much time with him, teasing him by saying it’s because he was “selling out arenas”. Outside of a rogue sighting of Justin at a party associated with Diddy in 2014, their relationship seemed to fizzle out at this point.

Justin’s team speak out after Diddy’s arrest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

When Diddy was arrested and later sentenced to nine years in prison, people started resharing old clips of him and Justin. A spokesperson for the singer denied that Justin was ever a victim of Diddy’s.

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” a spokesperson for Bieber said in a statement given to People

They added: “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”