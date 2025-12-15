Keye wrote 63 poems about MAFS and his split from Davide, which you can read in a book soon

7 hours ago

The MAFS UK 2025 groom Keye Luke wrote 63 poems about his relationship with Davide, and yes, you’ll be able to read them soon.

Keye told The Tab: “I am going to release a poetry book in February about my relationship and my time with Davide. A percentage of the proceeds from that will be going to MindOut, which is the queer suicide prevention charity which really helped me after my attempt.” Keye plans to do other projects with the charity. “Anything I can do to raise money or raise awareness for that is really important.”

The 63 poems chronicle Keye’s relationship with Davide on MAFS, and then their split over the summer. “All the poems were written from the moment I met Davide until our separation,” he explained, “so they’re during that time period, and they are centered around love. They are about my relationship with Davide generally. That was my goal. I was getting through that relationship when I wrote them. But obviously parts of them draw from other things as well.

“I just wanted to release this one about the different stages in a relationship. The different stages of love [that are] relatable to everyone. Writing the poetry, from the first vows (obviously my vows to Davide were a poem) through the breakup, it’s what helped me get through everything we went through. Hopefully it will help someone else get through the same. So, we share!”

He has been writing poems since he was six. When his brother died, his mother encouraged him to process his feelings through poetry. He estimates he has written approximately 500 poems in his life.

Keye’s poems about Davide and MAFS are split into four sections, one of which is called “healing”. “It’s not just about healing from Davide. It’s about healing generally, and falling in love is a general thing. It’s specific in that instance, but you still draw from when you fell in love before.”

Davide has just soft-launched a new boyfriend in a Insta video of a spa trip. Although Keye wrote in a snarky comment underneath that Davide found this person two weeks after they broke up, the MAFS bride Leigh said it was closer to two months.

Although Keye has done some “casual dating” since MAFS, his relationship status hasn’t changed. “It’s only been five months. And although we were only together for five months, it was such an intense experience that it feels so much longer than that.” Keye felt “it would do our relationship a disservice” if he were to move on quickly. “I did love him and I did respect him. I’m not having a parade in the park around five minutes after. It doesn’t feel genuine.”

Featured images via Channel 4 and @keyeluke.