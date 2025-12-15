MAFS UK’s Davide has a new boyfriend, and he announced it with a really spicy video

9 hours ago

Davide from MAFS UK has officially moved on from Keye and revealed his brand new boyfriend – in the spiciest way possible. I love this for him.

The 34-year-old got right through to the final vows, but split from his MAFS groom in July 2025 after finding out Keye had made a profile on Grindr. It’s safe to say things didn’t end well between them, and Davide refused to get back together despite Keye calling him 136 times, because the trust was broken.

Now, he’s found love with someone new and debuted his boyfriend in a very risqué video enjoying a luxury spa break. It comes just days after Rebecca announced her new guy, too.

The video, shared on TikTok and Instagram, contained clips of himself around the Titanic Spa in Huddersfield, swimming in the pool and enjoying the sauna. This was all building up suspense for the final clip, which showed him hugging a mystery man in a steamy hot tub.

The spicy video is set to Charli XCX’s Everything is romantic, which repeats the lyrics “I fall in love again and again” over and over, and he wrote the lyrics in text on the screen too. It’s safe to say Davide is completely loved up, but he hasn’t revealed who his mystery man actually is yet.

Needed to hit pause and reboot the system at Titanic Spa 💆‍♂️✨ Honestly… this year has been a lot. From the highs to the heavy bits, I've been running on autopilot and pretending my battery wasn't on 1%. So taking a moment to just breathe, recalibrate, and remind myself I'm allowed to slow down? Elite behaviour. It's wild how much you don't realise you're carrying until your body finally feels safe enough to let go. I needed this space. I needed the stillness. I needed to remember that slowing down isn't weakness it's maintenance. It's survival. It's me choosing myself for once. Grateful for the space, the calm, and the people who hold me down when life gets loud. Feeling lighter, clearer, and kinda brand-new. And um… if you clocked the end of the video… no you didn't 🤫💙

“Needed to his pause and reboot the the system at Titanic Spa. Honestly… this year has been a lot. From the highs to the heavy bits, I’ve been running on autopilot and pretending my battery wasn’t on one per cent. So taking a moment to just breathe, recalibrate, and remind myself I’m allowed to slow down? Elite behaviour,” he wrote in the caption.

“It’s wild how much you don’t realise you’re carrying until your body finally feels safe enough to let go. I needed this space. I needed the stillness. I needed to remember that slowing down isn’t weakness it’s maintenance. It’s survival. It’s me choosing myself for once. Grateful for the space, the calm, and the people who hold me down when life gets loud. Feeling lighter, clearer, and kinda brand-new.”

The MAFS groom briefly commented on the hot tub clip at the end, writing: “And um… if you clocked the end of the video… no you didn’t.”

“Are we not talking about the man at the end!? Is this a new man!!!?” someone commented, to which Davide then replied: “Guess we have to keep on watching.” Eeeeek! We need a boyfriend reveal ASAP.

Featured image by: Davide Anica/TikTok