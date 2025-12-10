MAFS UK’s Rebecca is all loved up with a new boyfriend after her messy split from Bailey

2 hours ago

MAFS UK 2025 bride Rebecca Fenney has revealed she’s got a new boyfriend following her failed marriage with Bailey on the show. Rebecca and Bailey made it all the way to the end of the experiment together, but it was later revealed they had ended things since filming.

It was all a bit messy, with Rebecca posting that Bailey “fumbled” her, and it looking as though their issues with long distance were just the tip of the iceberg. It’s been claimed there was a full cheating scandal behind their split, and Bailey was forced to deny everything being said about him.

Rebecca confirmed something went down between them at a festival they attended together, and the rumour was that Bailey had slept with someone else there, after Rebecca had left following an argument. I guess we’ll have to wait for the February reunion to get all the gossip.

Anyway, it looks as though Rebecca has put all the MAFS drama behind her, as she’s now revealed she’s no longer single! Posting on Instagram, she said she’s got a new boyfriend, and seems happier than ever.

She was asked by a follower that if, following her breakup from Bailey, she was finding it “tough being single”. Rebecca replied: “I’m not single, but I do know what you mean. I found it so weird when I turned 30, I felt so much pressure to be in a relationship, like I was missing out and everyone else was moving on. Just remember that the best relationship you’ll ever have is with yourself.

“Be happy in your own company and fill your own cup. When it’s meant to happen for you, it will. Trust in the universe.”

She later added that she is going to hard launch her “new love” very soon, and shared a picture of some flowers sent to her by her “love”. He sounds like a keeper, as alongside the picture of the flowers, Rebecca said: “Anytime my vase is empty, it’s quickly filled up again.” Cute!

Speaking on TikTok about her breakup from Bailey, Rebecca said: “The breakup completely broke me. I won’t drag Bailey’s name through the mud, but no, there isn’t any chance of us getting back together. I had to get over heartbreak and now I’m in a much stronger position.”

Onwards and upwards for her.

