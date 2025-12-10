The Tab

Ok, why is that viral ‘It’s very important you’ TikTok trend making everyone so emotional?!

Finally a trend I can get behind

Hebe Hancock | Trends

The “It’s very important you” trend is TikTok’s latest obsession, as it’s actually super wholesome. It highlights the small, random choices that end up defining us, and has everyone looking back at how those tiny moments turned into major parts of who we are.
@madelyn.veltingIn your 20s you will have the opportunity to move in with your best friend. It is very important that you move in with her.♬ original sound – certainlybee

The format is simple. You write a prompt on screen that starts with: “In your 20s, there will be a [blank]. It is very important that you [blank].”

It’s usually accompanied by an audio which is a mashup of Billy Joel’s iconic song Piano Man, and Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac. What a combo!

@danisalling it’s me, I am that person. #desperatehousewives #bestshowever ♬ original sound – certainlybee

It all started when @media.alacarte posted a template on the 20th November, featuring examples like “In your 20s, there will be a plane. It is very important that you get on that plane,” or “In your 20s, a friend will invite you for coffee. It is very important that you go get the coffee.”

@flick.miles The experience of a lifetime ⚡️✨ #harrypottertiktok #harrypotter #harrypottertok ♬ original sound – certainlybee

Alongside the text, people typically add throwback photos or clips showing the moment they did get on that plane… and ended up moving to a new city. Or they met that new friend at uni, and accidentally found the love of their life.

The whole vibe is very “looking back, everything was a sign”. It’s giving Invisible String Theory, and “wow, the universe was actually doing me a favour”.

@camillaHe won the Dubai trip 🙄♬ original sound – certainlybee

TikTok trends are usually chaos, but this trend is just a gentle reminder to take risks, say yes, and trust that even the tiniest moments might change everything.

The haircut. The part-time job. The last-minute weekend trip. One day you’ll look back and go, “Ahhh. That’s where it all began.”

Featured image credit: TikTok, @certainlybee, @camilla

