Lancaster’s University Challenge 2026 Team Announced

31 mins ago

Lancaster University’s University Challenge team for 2026 has been selected from over 100 entrants.

This year’s team hopes to better the incredible efforts of our 2025 team, who were beaten by the University of Lincoln in the first televised round this summer.

Over 100 Lancaster University students spent first term tackling trials to make the team.

The initial individual entry tests chose 40 questions from specialist areas (arts and culture, history & geography, maths & technology, and biological & medical sciences), and only the two highest scorers from each paper qualified for the final stage.

Those eight highest scorers answered as many questions as possible in 25 minutes and, after a tense tie-break for fourth place, your 2026 University Challenge Team has been announced!

The team is made up of team captain fourth year master of physics with Astrophysics student Charlie Proudfoot, second year BSc natural sciences student Finn Montgomery, first year BA history student Ben Wilson, and fourth year master of physics student Owen O’Connor. The team’s reserve is first year BSc computer science student James Feeney.

Team Captain Charlie told The Lancaster Tab:

“We all had a lot of fun in the live selection round hosted by the SU, and we’re looking forward to getting on the auditions. I think we have the potential to be a really strong team, we’ve got a good spread of knowledge and we were all pretty good on the buzzer.

“We’ve still got some processes to go through before we can get onto the televised rounds, but I’m really confident in my team, and we’ve got some great help in Eoin Neale, who was on the show last year. Big up Callum Slater and the sabbatical officers for organising the entry rounds!”

Featured images before edits via Lancaster University Students’ Union and Lifted Entertainment