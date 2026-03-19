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HSTikkyTokky responds with savage new video after Piers Morgan walks out of interview

He seems to think he’s ‘won’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Things have escalated between HSTikkyTokky and Piers Morgan after a chaotic interview ended with the host walking off his own show, and now the TikToker is doubling down.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored following his appearance in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, which dropped on Netflix last week. What followed was a tense back-and-forth that quickly spiralled, with Sullivan repeatedly taking shots at Morgan’s work and personal life.

Morgan had intended to speak to multiple contributors from the documentary, but the segment derailed as he labelled Sullivan a “f***ing idiot” and a “sexist, misogynist, homophobic twerp” who had been “exposed in a global way” by Netflix and Louis Theroux.

Sullivan hit back by referencing a 2022 Instagram post from Morgan’s wife, Celia Walden, joking about a “pool boy”. He told the host: “That’s your ting bro, that’s your girl.”

Moments later, Morgan cut the interview short, saying: “You know what? I’m not doing this. Sorry, guys, it’s pointless.”

Sullivan later shared the clip on his own account, laughing at the abrupt ending and writing: “Piers Morgan… the man that acts holier than thou but gets cucked by his Mrs on the daily.”

Since then, the creator has posted a follow-up video on X, where he continued his criticism, calling Morgan “one of the most spineless men I have ever met in my life”.

He also accused the presenter of trying to play to a certain audience, claiming he was appealing to “woke leftists” and criticising him for walking off despite having other guests lined up.

“He’s an idiot, he got punked on his own show,” Sullivan said, adding: “How embarrassing, Piers.”

Sullivan went on to suggest the interview could have gone differently, saying he would have engaged properly if approached “with a little bit of respect”.

He also appeared frustrated by the direction of the conversation, accusing Morgan of “poking this homophobia” and adding: “You think you’re going to get ratings from the people in the UK watching because ‘Oh, you’re supporting the gays?’ Enough of all that nonsense, shut up.”

The clip has already racked up more than 218,000 views, and Sullivan didn’t stop there. In a separate post, he shared another jab at Morgan referencing a photo involving Walden, writing: “I’m the big black man that s**gs your wife,” alongside the caption, “cucked @piersmorgan”.

During the original interview, Sullivan had already claimed Morgan was “cooked” once his wife was brought into the discussion, a moment that ultimately led to the host ending the segment early.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: HSTikkyTokky Louis Theroux Netflix
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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