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Lancaster roses bloom red on day one: here is your Friday Roses recap

Lancaster has 77.5 points to York’s 49.5

Fred Windsor & Izzie Sanders | News
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Roses weekend is back, and there’s so many things to celebrate! Not only is this year the 60th anniversary of the largest inter-varsity competition Europe, it’s the year Lancaster get to try and claim a fifth win in a row for the first time in history.

Friday’s fixtures featured a huge a variety of interesting sports. Ultimate frisbee, fencing and even underwater hockey were followed by a futsal opening ceremony with an amazing atmosphere.

While Lancaster already had a comfortable lead in pre-fixtures rowing, running, equestrian, golf and snow sports; Friday began on the wrong foot for York with the Lancaster winning women’s Futsal 12-2.

Team York then secured a series of wins in women’s handball (a nail biting match with a 18-19 final score), women’s 2nd squash, open outdoor ultimate frisbee (another close score) and women’s 2nd lacrosse. There were also Lancs-York draws on the climbing wall.

Things started to look up for Lancaster towards the end of the morning with a huge four points from men’s handball, beating York 33-21.

Wins continued to run in for Lancs in tabletop gaming and a huge men’s college football match which finished 4-3 to Lancaster.

As lunchtime approached, a series of super close results left York with another dominant streak. York beat Lancs 121-122 in Women’s 1st cricket, 167-168 in men’s 2nd cricket and 38-40 in women’s college 1st netball. A dominant performance in tennis rounded off this healthy points haul for York.

Lancaster started off the afternoon with wins in ultimate frisbee, pool, fencing and squash. This was followed by a couple of draws  in fencing and hockey.

York took the points in men’s college football, women’s college netball, women’s fencing, women’s indoor hockey, climbing and underwater hockey.

One of the most popular fixtures of the day was American Football (33-24), with crowds gathering on Roses Pitch Two to witness the Lancaster Bombers beat York again this season to take the team’s 5th Roses win in a row.

The Lancaster Uni Ligers dominated in korfball for another year, securing a 32-6 win (please make this worth some points next year)!

Lancs continued to scoop up loads of four point event wins in lacrosse and pool, not to mention the electric men’s futsal match at the opening ceremony.

York’s women scooped up wins in indoor hockey, football and lacrosse to round off their Friday.

The last results of the night came from Barkers, where the Lancaster 1st Pool team took a 7-2 victory just before midnight.

We end Friday with the overall score at 77.5 to Lancaster and 49.5 to York, meaning that roses on day one are… RED!

We’re 56 fixtures down with 84 to go, so Lancaster needs 181.5 more points to secure the win. With swimming, cycling and badminton amongst the sports to get excited for on Saturday, it’s still all to play for.

For more of the latest Roses events and score updates, keep an eye on the Roses Live website or via @RosesLive on Instagram.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Fred Windsor & Izzie Sanders | News
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